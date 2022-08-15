Read full article on original website
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Work underway to clear out illegal dump site in San Juan
Crews with the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 were spotted Thursday clearing up an illegal dump site. Channel 5 News reported last week on the dump site on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria that was raising concerns among residents. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 On...
KRGV
City of San Juan issues stage 2 water restrictions
The city of San Juan is reminding residents that stage 2 of the Water Conservation and Drought Contingency and Emergency Management Plan is in effect. Stage 2 water restrictions will be in effect until the water demand is below our trigger points and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports positive increases of water levels in the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs, the news release said.
San Benito to hand out sandbags this week
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As forecasters watch for a new tropical wave in the Caribbean, San Benito is preparing in advance with a drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners. The sandbag distribution will take place on two separate dates. The first distribution will take […]
KRGV
TxDOT permanently closing eastbound Jackson Avenue exit ramp in McAllen
The Texas Department of Transportation is permanently closing the eastbound Jackson Avenue exit ramp on the expressway Thursday. The ramp leads into the area around the McAllen hospital district. Eastbound traffic between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue will be shifted as crews work on widening the Jackson Avenue Bridge. As...
Traffic shift and permanent ramp closure in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starting tonight, a traffic shift and a permanent ramp closure will take place on eastbound Interstate 2 in McAllen. Eastbound traffic traveling on the outside lanes will transition to the inside lanes between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue. Ramp closures will also take place between the two designated areas. According to […]
KRGV
Cameron County reports first case of monkeypox in the Rio Grande Valley
The Cameron County Public Health Department received confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in the county, the department announced Tuesday. So far no other county in the Rio Grande Valley confirmed cases of the disease. The individual who tested positive did not report any recent travel outside the area,...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,002 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 1,002 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Three men and three women from Edinburg, Weslaco, Alton, Mission and Pharr died as a result of the virus. They were in their 40s...
Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th. Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this […]
Hidalgo County reports five COVID-19-related deaths
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department have reported five COVID-19 related deaths. Two of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to a Hidalgo County press release. The five reported individuals ages range from 50 to 70+ years old. Along with the five deaths, Hidalgo County reported 1,318 positive cases of […]
KRGV
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in La Feria auto body shop
The owner of an auto body shop in La Feria says fencing and cameras were not enough to keep thieves away. The shop, Collision Stop, had the mufflers of four different vehicles cut off – and the car’s catalytic convertors stolen. “To feel like we were broken into...
KRGV
City of Mission to build new fire station
The city of Mission is taking steps to make sure residents there are staying safe as the city continues to grow. The city is building a new fire station and is estimated to be ready by next April. This will be Mission's sixth fire station. The area has currently been...
valleybusinessreport.com
TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities
The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
San Benito man receives max sentence for smuggling
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man received the maximum penalty after pleading guilty to smuggling 31 migrants. Eric Mendiola, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison, the statutory maximum, according to a release from the United Sates Department of Justice. On March 30, Mendiola drove a tractor trailer into a Border […]
Church’s gets praised, meat market blood dumpster leaks into neighborhood
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is heading to Cameron County’s biggest city with a nasty complaint from neighbors near a meat market. Photos from Carnicerna Del Valle on 1233 E Alton Gloor on June 14, 2022 Health inspection report show bloody meat leaking from a trash bag into a neighborhood street. The report […]
Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
San Antonio Current
Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
KRGV
Food Bank RGV giving out free produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV partnered with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 for a free pop-up produce distribution event in Weslaco on Thursday. Free fruits and vegetables will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catholic War Veterans located at 1501 N. International Boulevard. All cities are welcome. A...
kurv.com
Prominent Valley Defense Attorney Arrested For DWI
A well-known Valley defense attorney has been arrested for drunken driving. Oscar Rene Flores was pulled over by a DPS trooper in western Hidalgo County early Thursday morning. An arrest affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Flores’ vehicle was swerving as he was driving east on Highway 83 before...
MySanAntonio
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
San Benito Looks to Make Run at District Title
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito football team is enthused about the upcoming season. “I think we’re looking good and fitting in well,” said senior linebacker Troy Castillo. “I believe we’ll go 10-0 and I think we’ll go undefeated.”. The Greyhounds will...
