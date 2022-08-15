ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

Comments / 3

Related
KRGV

City of San Juan issues stage 2 water restrictions

The city of San Juan is reminding residents that stage 2 of the Water Conservation and Drought Contingency and Emergency Management Plan is in effect. Stage 2 water restrictions will be in effect until the water demand is below our trigger points and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports positive increases of water levels in the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs, the news release said.
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito to hand out sandbags this week

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As forecasters watch for a new tropical wave in the Caribbean, San Benito is preparing in advance with a drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners. The sandbag distribution will take place on two separate dates.  The first distribution will take […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

TxDOT permanently closing eastbound Jackson Avenue exit ramp in McAllen

The Texas Department of Transportation is permanently closing the eastbound Jackson Avenue exit ramp on the expressway Thursday. The ramp leads into the area around the McAllen hospital district. Eastbound traffic between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue will be shifted as crews work on widening the Jackson Avenue Bridge. As...
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Benito, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Benito, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Traffic shift and permanent ramp closure in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starting tonight, a traffic shift and a permanent ramp closure will take place on eastbound Interstate 2 in McAllen. Eastbound traffic traveling on the outside lanes will transition to the inside lanes between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue. Ramp closures will also take place between the two designated areas. According to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th. Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Sewers
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports five COVID-19-related deaths

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department have reported five COVID-19 related deaths. Two of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to a Hidalgo County press release. The five reported individuals ages range from 50 to 70+ years old. Along with the five deaths, Hidalgo County reported 1,318 positive cases of […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

City of Mission to build new fire station

The city of Mission is taking steps to make sure residents there are staying safe as the city continues to grow. The city is building a new fire station and is estimated to be ready by next April. This will be Mission's sixth fire station. The area has currently been...
MISSION, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities

The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
HIDALGO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ValleyCentral

San Benito man receives max sentence for smuggling

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man received the maximum penalty after pleading guilty to smuggling 31 migrants. Eric Mendiola, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison, the statutory maximum, according to a release from the United Sates Department of Justice. On March 30, Mendiola drove a tractor trailer into a Border […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Food Bank RGV giving out free produce in Weslaco

The Food Bank RGV partnered with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 for a free pop-up produce distribution event in Weslaco on Thursday. Free fruits and vegetables will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catholic War Veterans located at 1501 N. International Boulevard. All cities are welcome. A...
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Prominent Valley Defense Attorney Arrested For DWI

A well-known Valley defense attorney has been arrested for drunken driving. Oscar Rene Flores was pulled over by a DPS trooper in western Hidalgo County early Thursday morning. An arrest affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Flores’ vehicle was swerving as he was driving east on Highway 83 before...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon

Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
TEXAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

San Benito Looks to Make Run at District Title

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito football team is enthused about the upcoming season. “I think we’re looking good and fitting in well,” said senior linebacker Troy Castillo. “I believe we’ll go 10-0 and I think we’ll go undefeated.”. The Greyhounds will...
SAN BENITO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy