Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
Sac State nursing student credited with saving lives during lightning strike at Georgia Army base
A Sacramento State nursing student is being called a hero for helping to save lives, following a lightning strike in Georgia. Vanessa Soltani is an ROTC cadet who was taking part in a summer internship at Fort Gordon Eisenhower Army Medical Center when 10 soldiers were stuck by lightning during a field training exercise on July 22. One of them died.
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 19-21
From food and banana festivals to cornhole tournaments and Cirque du Soleil, there's plenty to do this weekend in Northern California. It will also be a hot weekend across the region. Saturday has the potential to get in the range of 104 to 108 degrees under cloudless skies. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
Sacramento Mayor Steinberg meets with community group; questioned on response to homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of neighbors concerned about Sacramento homelessness issues and safety met at McKinley Park on Saturday and invited Mayor Darrell Steinberg to hear them out. Members of the group called Midtown-East Sacramento Advocates said they were tired of feeling unsafe in their own neighborhood and...
Parents discover special needs child was attending a new school 5 days after the first day
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the first five days of the 2022-23 school year, Eric Waller put his special needs daughter on a school bus — thinking she was being taken to Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove. As it turns out, that's not where high school...
6 people displaced after mobile home fire near Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A mobile home fire near the Rio Linda area of Sacramento has left six people without a place to live. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Thursday off Palladay Road, just north of Elverta Road. The six people who live inside that home, which includes two adults and four children, were safely evacuated. Officials said one person got hurt but declined medical assistance.
Sac City Unified not extending school year as it awaits possible penalty from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the threat of a $46 million fine from the state, the Sacramento City Unified School District says it won't extend the current school year to make up for time lost due to a strike last spring. In a back-to-school update emailed to parents Friday afternoon,...
Person found dead at site of RV fire in Sacramento. Police investigating incident as a homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a person was discovered dead at the scene of a fire that burned several RVs on Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The fires started before 3:30 p.m on the 7800 block of Brighton Avenue near Power...
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
FoodieLand Night Market at Cal Expo delights foodies, families
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FoodieLand Night Market is back at Cal Expo Friday through Sunday. The organizer is based in Los Angeles, but brings the event around the state, delighting foodies, families and the vendors with the unique opportunity to reach the masses. Chris Huynh, of Chub Boy Korean...
My58 Superstar: Sacramento Co. 14-year-old ranked 4th in the nation for long jump
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County athlete is jumping to great lengths just six months after learning how to long jump. Fourteen-year-old Devyn Chambers sort of naturally fell into the long jump, saying that her coach inspired her to start. "My coach Andrew Padilla, he saw me doing...
Savor East Sac event returns with 10 days of food, drink deals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over the next 10 days, more than two dozen restaurants, cafes, breweries and wineries are offering unique menu items or deals to encourage customers to experience the diverse culinary offerings throughout the East Sacramento community. "A lot of our restaurants in August are slow, because a...
Sacramento police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police are now searching for the driver. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 20, 2022. The hit-and-run collision happened in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder...
High School Playbook Week 0: Lodi vs. Pleasant Grove, and more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night marks the return of high school football, and KCRA 3 Sports Director Del Rodgers selected three games in the Sac-Joaquin section to keep an eye on for week zer0: Lodi vs. Pleasant Grove, Rio Linda vs. Center and Oak Ridge vs. Consumnes Oaks. See...
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
High school football in Sacramento region begins. Every team's enemy this week? The heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a busy Friday as football teams across the Sacramento region kicked off the season in triple-digit heat. Prior to kick-off, teams took measures to keep players cool and safe from overheating. Jeff Harter, athletic director at Rocklin High School, said the school moved practices...
Ready to go bananas? 11th annual Banana Festival begins this weekend in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Celebrating the diversity of island culture, the 11th annual Banana Festival will kick off this weekend at William Land Park in Sacramento. Organizers say attendees can expect live bands, performances on three stages, art displays, multicultural food vendors, beer and wine gardens and over 150 vendors.
55 pounds, or $110K worth of meth seized in Stockton drug bust
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police report seizing a whopping 55 pounds of meth estimated at about $110,000 on Thursday and arresting two people in connection. Officers with the Stockton Police Department's community response team pulled over a vehicle at Arch Airport and Sperry roads near the Stockton Metropolitan Airport at 3:30 p.m., the police department said. Inside the vehicle, they found the meth packed in boxes and plastic wrap.
