Davis, CA

KCRA.com

Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
KCRA.com

KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 19-21

From food and banana festivals to cornhole tournaments and Cirque du Soleil, there's plenty to do this weekend in Northern California. It will also be a hot weekend across the region. Saturday has the potential to get in the range of 104 to 108 degrees under cloudless skies. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

6 people displaced after mobile home fire near Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A mobile home fire near the Rio Linda area of Sacramento has left six people without a place to live. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Thursday off Palladay Road, just north of Elverta Road. The six people who live inside that home, which includes two adults and four children, were safely evacuated. Officials said one person got hurt but declined medical assistance.
RIO LINDA, CA
KCRA.com

FoodieLand Night Market at Cal Expo delights foodies, families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FoodieLand Night Market is back at Cal Expo Friday through Sunday. The organizer is based in Los Angeles, but brings the event around the state, delighting foodies, families and the vendors with the unique opportunity to reach the masses. Chris Huynh, of Chub Boy Korean...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

My58 Superstar: Sacramento Co. 14-year-old ranked 4th in the nation for long jump

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County athlete is jumping to great lengths just six months after learning how to long jump. Fourteen-year-old Devyn Chambers sort of naturally fell into the long jump, saying that her coach inspired her to start. "My coach Andrew Padilla, he saw me doing...
KCRA.com

Savor East Sac event returns with 10 days of food, drink deals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over the next 10 days, more than two dozen restaurants, cafes, breweries and wineries are offering unique menu items or deals to encourage customers to experience the diverse culinary offerings throughout the East Sacramento community. "A lot of our restaurants in August are slow, because a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police are now searching for the driver. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 20, 2022. The hit-and-run collision happened in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

55 pounds, or $110K worth of meth seized in Stockton drug bust

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police report seizing a whopping 55 pounds of meth estimated at about $110,000 on Thursday and arresting two people in connection. Officers with the Stockton Police Department's community response team pulled over a vehicle at Arch Airport and Sperry roads near the Stockton Metropolitan Airport at 3:30 p.m., the police department said. Inside the vehicle, they found the meth packed in boxes and plastic wrap.
STOCKTON, CA

