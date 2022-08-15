ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
[WATCH] 50 Cent Talks Being Confronted By Beyoncé During His Beef With Jay-Z

In one of the first interviews on The Breakfast Club after Angela Yee’s departure, 50 Cent was the guest on the famed syndicated morning show on NYC’s Power 105 and discussed everything from his hunger during Power Of The Dollar to what he insinuated was regret in giving The Game his barrage of hit records that appeared on his solo debut The Documentary. One of the topics, which was brought to the surface by Charlamagne Tha God, will forever be celebrity folklore that can only be verified by Hov himself.
Tristan’s Baby Mama Just Shaded Him For Saying He’s ‘Wiser’ Now After They Cheated Together Before Khloe’s 2nd Baby

Not so wise, after all? Maralee Nichols shaded Tristan Thompson after the birth of his second child with Khloé Kardashian. After he made a cryptic post on Instagram, the former fitness trainer made her own post that might have taken a jab at him. On August 12, 2022, Maralee posted a mirror selfie on Instagram with her in athleisure wear with the caption, “Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻‍♀️ never skip leg day.” Many fans speculated it to be directed towards Tristan Thompson who fathered her child, Theo. Tristan posted earlier that day with a photo of himself....
