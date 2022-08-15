Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
[WATCH] 50 Cent Talks Being Confronted By Beyoncé During His Beef With Jay-Z
In one of the first interviews on The Breakfast Club after Angela Yee’s departure, 50 Cent was the guest on the famed syndicated morning show on NYC’s Power 105 and discussed everything from his hunger during Power Of The Dollar to what he insinuated was regret in giving The Game his barrage of hit records that appeared on his solo debut The Documentary. One of the topics, which was brought to the surface by Charlamagne Tha God, will forever be celebrity folklore that can only be verified by Hov himself.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Reacts To Dwayne Johnson Saying He Wants To Be Her Pet
During an interview for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new film DC League of Super-Pets, he was asked what celebrity he would want “to be a pet to.” He answered Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine is responding. According to XXL, Fontaine reposted with...
Tristan’s Baby Mama Just Shaded Him For Saying He’s ‘Wiser’ Now After They Cheated Together Before Khloe’s 2nd Baby
Not so wise, after all? Maralee Nichols shaded Tristan Thompson after the birth of his second child with Khloé Kardashian. After he made a cryptic post on Instagram, the former fitness trainer made her own post that might have taken a jab at him. On August 12, 2022, Maralee posted a mirror selfie on Instagram with her in athleisure wear with the caption, “Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻♀️ never skip leg day.” Many fans speculated it to be directed towards Tristan Thompson who fathered her child, Theo. Tristan posted earlier that day with a photo of himself....
25 Hilariously Badass People Who Ain't Afraid Of Nothing
Some people are born too tough for this world.
