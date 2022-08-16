ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 15

Renee Muse
5d ago

I'm so sorry for your lost. Thank you for your words because so many of us go through these hard and sad times. I lost my oldest nephew last summer and thoughts of him creeps into my thoughts unexpectedly and most of the time my first thought is I can't believe that he's gone! It's usually followed by a memory of him that I try and hold on to for just a minute, whether that memory be something sad or happy. One thing for sure is the love and the continued grief is always there! Bless you and your family!💜🌹

Reply
8
Cathy Sarillana
5d ago

grieving the death of a loved one has no color no matter how it looks! Our hearts are all red!

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Williamsburg, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Williamsburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
travelnoire.com

TallTravelEats Shares Where To Find The Best Food In Richmond, VA

Dominic “Dom” Brown was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, where he still resides to this day. Though today he is well-known for his food and travel blog, TallTravelEats, he wasn’t always a food connoisseur. Growing up, he was actually a very picky eater. “I would eat...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Boomer Magazine

Public Fish & Oyster

Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Police Brutality#Grieve#Grieving#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
multihousingnews.com

American Landmark Buys Richmond Community

This purchase marks the firm's second in the market for the year. American Landmark Apartments, a multifamily owner-operator, has purchased the Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit, 360,000-square-foot garden-style community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive, in North Chesterfield, Va. American Landmark has negotiated the sale with the building’s owner, Element at Stonebridge One. The property is subject to a $53 million loan, according to CommercialEdge data. The sale was completed for an undisclosed amount.
RICHMOND, VA
henrico.us

Woodland Cemetery: Lost no more

With Henrico’s help, nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites in 2 years. Two years after acquiring the neglected, vine-choked property, Marvin Harris isn’t interested in slowing or pausing the work to restore historic Woodland Cemetery. Not for Virginia’s sweltering summer heat. Not even for a broken right foot.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
chathamstartribune.com

Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases

Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy