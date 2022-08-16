Read full article on original website
Renee Muse
5d ago
I'm so sorry for your lost. Thank you for your words because so many of us go through these hard and sad times. I lost my oldest nephew last summer and thoughts of him creeps into my thoughts unexpectedly and most of the time my first thought is I can't believe that he's gone! It's usually followed by a memory of him that I try and hold on to for just a minute, whether that memory be something sad or happy. One thing for sure is the love and the continued grief is always there! Bless you and your family!💜🌹
Cathy Sarillana
5d ago
grieving the death of a loved one has no color no matter how it looks! Our hearts are all red!
