NBC Bay Area
Back-to-School Vaccination Event Held in San Francisco
With school starting back up, San Francisco families on Saturday showed up at a health clinic in the city's Bayview neighborhood to get their children vaccinated or caught up on different vaccine requirements for school. The vaccinations were issued at the new Southeast Health Center Clinic. "I think it's really...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader
A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
NBC Bay Area
‘Free Chol Soo Lee': Documenting Activism in the AAPI Community
Some of the grassroots organizing surrounding anti-Asian rhetoric in the Bay Area can be traced back to a seminal moment that happened in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1970s. On Friday night, some people were able to learn about that history on the big screen. Decades ago, there was a...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Illusionist Turned Me into a Magic Believer
Magic is something that has captivated and intrigued me for as long as I can remember. There is a certain mystique and allure to this spellbinding art form. My innate curiosity to glimpse behind the curtain of this secret world led me to the Palace Theater in San Francisco. Hidden deep below the bustling streets of Chinatown and North Beach, it’s a prohibition-era speakeasy that feels like a blast from the past. It’s at this old-world venue where audiences flock to see “The Illusionist”, a modern magic show featuring Kevin Blake.
NBC Bay Area
$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets
A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
NBC Bay Area
San Mateo County's COVID-19 Level Drops
San Mateo County has moved to the "low" or "green" COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
NBC Bay Area
Community Says Police Let Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief to Walk Free
A San Francisco community is raising questions after they said they called police as they spotted someone trying to steal a catalytic converter, only to watch officers allow the man to walk away. At around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, Morgan Heller and her roommate said they started hearing noises outside...
NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Man Says 4-Year-Old Son Sent Home From School for Not Masking
A Mountain View man says that his 4-year-old son was sent home from his school for not wearing a mask. A video showing the incident is causing controversy on social media. Mountain View parent Shawn, who didn't want to share his last name, told NBC Bay Area Friday that his son JD was kicked out of his class for not wearing a mask. He said that this isn't the first time JD had to miss class this week due to a mask mandate.
NBC Bay Area
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NBC Bay Area
Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season
Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
NBC Bay Area
Cars Crash Into New Oakland Nonprofit Building, Destroy Donations Worth Thousands
A popular East Bay nonprofit’s plan to have a grand opening of its new building came to halt after cars plowed into it. Two cars were reportedly racing each other Thursday morning when they lost control and crashed into Oakland’s Homies Empowerment building on McCarther Boulevard. It happened...
NBC Bay Area
‘The Exhaustion is Just Taking Its Toll': SJPD Officers Claim Fatigue Due to Staffing Issues
A long-running battle between the San Jose Police Union and city hall is heating up again. The union is in the middle of contract negotiations with city hall and there are mayoral campaign implications. But, officers say the problem is beyond politics, claiming fatigue due to staffing. “I’m looking at...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland May Lose Millions ‘Seeking to Shirk Its Responsibility' to Wood Street Residents
The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said. According to...
NBC Bay Area
Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker
Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
NBC Bay Area
2 Men Arrested in Shooting Death of San Jose Safeway Worker: Police
Two men were arrested in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway employee, police said Thursday. According to the San Jose Police Department, officers arrested 18-year-old Tevita Tuakalau and 19-year-old Jacob Parrilla. The victim was identified by family members as Manuel Huizar, 24. Huizar was working an early morning...
NBC Bay Area
Bomb Squad Deems Grenade, Military Shell Found in Palo Alto as Safe
A Palo Alto neighborhood is returning to normal early Thursday evening after two incendiary devices found inside a residence -- a historic military shell and a grenade -- were deemed safe by bomb squad technicians. A Palo Alto Police Department spokesperson said the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
NBC Bay Area
2 Wounded in Shooting in Union City
Two men were wounded in a shooting in Union City just before midnight Friday, police said. Officers were dispatched to the Mexico Lindo restaurant at 33306 Alvarado Niles Road for a just-occurred shooting around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to police. The officers found the two men, who were 28 and...
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Interstate 80 in Oakland, Near Approach to Bay Bridge
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Friday morning on westbound Interstate 80 in Oakland near the approach to the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers initially responded shortly before 5 a.m. just west of the MacArthur Maze and junction of I-80 with Interstates 580...
NBC Bay Area
Multiple Fatalities Reported After 2 Planes Collide Midair at Watsonville Airport
Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided midair and crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County Thursday afternoon, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided at about 3 p.m. PST, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). One person was aboard the...
