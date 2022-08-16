ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Back-to-School Vaccination Event Held in San Francisco

With school starting back up, San Francisco families on Saturday showed up at a health clinic in the city's Bayview neighborhood to get their children vaccinated or caught up on different vaccine requirements for school. The vaccinations were issued at the new Southeast Health Center Clinic. "I think it's really...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader

A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Free Chol Soo Lee': Documenting Activism in the AAPI Community

Some of the grassroots organizing surrounding anti-Asian rhetoric in the Bay Area can be traced back to a seminal moment that happened in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1970s. On Friday night, some people were able to learn about that history on the big screen. Decades ago, there was a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Illusionist Turned Me into a Magic Believer

Magic is something that has captivated and intrigued me for as long as I can remember. There is a certain mystique and allure to this spellbinding art form. My innate curiosity to glimpse behind the curtain of this secret world led me to the Palace Theater in San Francisco. Hidden deep below the bustling streets of Chinatown and North Beach, it’s a prohibition-era speakeasy that feels like a blast from the past. It’s at this old-world venue where audiences flock to see “The Illusionist”, a modern magic show featuring Kevin Blake.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Society
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Jose, CA
Business
NBC Bay Area

$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets

A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Mateo County's COVID-19 Level Drops

San Mateo County has moved to the "low" or "green" COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain View Man Says 4-Year-Old Son Sent Home From School for Not Masking

A Mountain View man says that his 4-year-old son was sent home from his school for not wearing a mask. A video showing the incident is causing controversy on social media. Mountain View parent Shawn, who didn't want to share his last name, told NBC Bay Area Friday that his son JD was kicked out of his class for not wearing a mask. He said that this isn't the first time JD had to miss class this week due to a mask mandate.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Women#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Nbc Bay Area#Tech
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season

Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Bay Area

Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker

Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Men Arrested in Shooting Death of San Jose Safeway Worker: Police

Two men were arrested in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway employee, police said Thursday. According to the San Jose Police Department, officers arrested 18-year-old Tevita Tuakalau and 19-year-old Jacob Parrilla. The victim was identified by family members as Manuel Huizar, 24. Huizar was working an early morning...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bomb Squad Deems Grenade, Military Shell Found in Palo Alto as Safe

A Palo Alto neighborhood is returning to normal early Thursday evening after two incendiary devices found inside a residence -- a historic military shell and a grenade -- were deemed safe by bomb squad technicians. A Palo Alto Police Department spokesperson said the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose

Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Wounded in Shooting in Union City

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Union City just before midnight Friday, police said. Officers were dispatched to the Mexico Lindo restaurant at 33306 Alvarado Niles Road for a just-occurred shooting around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to police. The officers found the two men, who were 28 and...
UNION CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy