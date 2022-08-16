Read full article on original website
REFERENDUM ON THE PRIMARY BALLOT ASKS VOTERS TO APPROVE FUNDING FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
On Aug. 23, the Monroe County School District will be issuing a referendum to the voters seeking authorization for the district to continue its reduced millage for capital projects, making a proportional amount available for operating expenses. While this referendum has historically been issued to residents as two separate votes, new legislation from the State of Florida requires that the District issue them together this year.
3 KEY COLONY BEACH COUNCIL CANDIDATES VYING FOR 2 OPEN SEATS – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
The Key Colony Beach City Commission race will leave out just one candidate, as three have qualified to vie for the two open seats on the commission. Incumbent Secretary-Treasurer John DeNeale commissioner Beth Ramsay-Vickrey will seek re-election along with current code enforcement board member Freddie Foster. The four-year term carries an annual salary of $13,604.13 ($16,735 if any eventually become mayor). We asked each candidate four questions to answer in 100 words or less. Selected responses are below, along with full answers at keysweekly.com.
9 CANDIDATES QUALIFY FOR MARATHON CITY COUNCIL RACE
The end of the official qualifying period on Aug. 9 for the 2022 Marathon City Council race found a total of nine candidates ready to compete for four open council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between these candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. The answers are printed exactly as submitted by candidates, with responses limited to 100 words.
MEET JIM FOSSUM: GREEN PARROT CELEB TAKES HIS BEST SHOT
How does a kid from Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in graphic arts and illustration become manager at one of the most popular Key West bars? If you don’t know which bar, you either don’t get out much or haven’t lived here long enough to experience the island institution.
THIS WEEKEND: GRAND OPENING SET FOR MARATHON’S ROTARY PARK
The city of Marathon will hold a grand opening of the Marathon Rotary Park playground on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Marathon families are encouraged to attend the festivities to include a ribbon cutting, drinks, cake and more. The new playground was built by hundreds of local volunteers and...
NEXT WEEKEND: FYT SUNDAY FUNDAY YOGA AT THE PERRY HOTEL
FYT Key West, the fitness and yoga studio on Stock Island’s MacDonald Avenue, will hold its Sunday Funday at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at The Perry Hotel & Marina. The yogis from FYT (which stands for Find Your Tribe) will lead students of all skill levels through a 40-minute funky, fun yoga flow, featuring live beats by DJ Sanaris on the event lawn at The Perry.
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
