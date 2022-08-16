The end of the official qualifying period on Aug. 9 for the 2022 Marathon City Council race found a total of nine candidates ready to compete for four open council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between these candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. The answers are printed exactly as submitted by candidates, with responses limited to 100 words.

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO