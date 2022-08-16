Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland’s backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the...
Sam Howell reminds us he’s just a rookie in Washington Commanders’ second preseason game
After getting a chance to make his rookie preseason debut in Week 1, the buzz began to build around Washington
NFL・
Devon Allen, former Olympian, shows off world-class speed with 55-yard TD catch
Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agent Devon Allen had yet to make much of an impact during the preseason after signing
Comments / 0