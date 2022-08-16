ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old hospitalized after Cleveland shooting

By Jordan Unger
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Monday evening.

According to investigators, it happened in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road.

1 dead, 4 injured after Cleveland pool party shooting: Police

Cleveland police confirmed that the teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

Cleveland EMS transported the teen to MetroHealth in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Jenelle Nichols
5d ago

praying for the families involved in this tragic situation 🙏 💔 😢

