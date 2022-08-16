13-year-old hospitalized after Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Monday evening.

According to investigators, it happened in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road.

Cleveland police confirmed that the teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

Cleveland EMS transported the teen to MetroHealth in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

