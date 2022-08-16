Read full article on original website
Related
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Ten Hag vows to ‘restore’ Manchester United as Liverpool roll into town
A bullish Erik ten Hag has insisted he will “restore” Manchester United with the manager pointing to his record at his previous clubs Ajax, Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles as evidence he can do so. The Dutchman has lost his opening two United matches – against Brighton and...
Christian Pulisic's dad likes tweets criticizing Thomas Tuchel, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz after Chelsea's loss to Leeds, as his son starts match on bench again with his long-term future at Stamford Bridge uncertain
Christian Pulisic's dad let his frustration show after another substitute appearance for his son, as he liked - and then un-liked - a tweet calling Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel a 'destroyer of players' as well as others criticizing his teammates. Pulisic, whose future at the club increasingly feels in limbo...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dean Henderson showing Nottingham Forest’s gain is Manchester United’s loss with Everton showing
Nottingham Forest feel blessed that Manchester United loaned them England goalkeeper Dean Henderson despite having their own problems at Old Trafford. Henderson made several fine stops at Goodison Park on Saturday and was set for a second consecutive clean sheet until Demarai Gray snatched a late equaliser. It’s not only the saves that have impressed new team-mates but Henderson’s influence in the dressing room — something United boss Erik ten Hag will be noting amid David de Gea’s struggles.
Fabinho hopes Liverpool pile further misery on Manchester United and Erik ten Hag
Liverpool were five goals to the good and one of their players was urging them forward, calling for more, looking for the sort of scoreline that could really humiliate a beleaguered Manchester United side who were already down to 10 men. It was, admittedly, hard for them to heed, or indeed hear, his instructions because Fabinho was not barking them from his usual position at the base of the midfield. Perhaps United should be relieved that he was injured, sat at home, shouting at the television.“I wanted the team to attack more to try and score more goals because...
Jurgen Klopp adamant Liverpool won’t sell Naby Keita before transfer window shuts
Jurgen Klopp thinks it is impossible that Liverpool could sell Naby Keita in this transfer window without replacing him.The midfielder has entered the last year of his contract and Liverpool risk losing a £52 million buy on a free transfer next summer.But Klopp, who has reiterated that he feels Liverpool will make no more signings this year, also thinks it would be hard to bring in someone of a similar quality in the next two weeks.He said: “Selling Naby now? And not replacing him? Yeah, sure, it would be very difficult to replace him - no, that is not...
Soccer-Bennacer goal earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out an early goal by the hosts in Bergamo. After an even start to the match, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful left-foot finish from the edge of the box.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aleksandar Mitrovic seems to have finally banished his Premier League demons - scoring three goals in three games in Fulham's unbeaten start
Back at Motspur Park after the disappointment of missing a penalty at Wolves last week, Aleksandar Mitrovic made sure to get in plenty of shooting practice. Frustrated at having passed up the chance of three points at Molineux, the Serbia striker was taking his irritation out in front of goal — and, it appears, team-mate Tom Cairney’s car.
Brazilian Midfielder Casemiro Shared His Feelings On Cristiano Ronaldo
Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo have been reunited at Manchester United after several years since the Portuguese shaped his new future at Serie A Tim with Juventus.
SB Nation
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well. Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as...
SB Nation
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?
Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww. But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted Line-Up | Two Changes for the Blues?
Two games, zero points. But not the worst performances. Everton need to get off the mark though and nothing less than three points against a newly-promoted, new-look Nottingham Forest will be considered acceptable. So how will Super Frank line-up his misfiring Blues at Goodison Park?. Who’s Out?. There’s not...
SB Nation
A new season for Sunderland AFC Women - what can we expect?
After a glorious summer of international football, the women’s domestic season gets back underway this Sunday. The River Wear derby at Durham’s Maiden Castle ground is the first of twenty two league fixtures in Sunderland’s Barclay’s Women’s Championship, and there’s going to be plenty of action and drama along the way.
SB Nation
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SB Nation
Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?
Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
SB Nation
Anthony Taylor is not the problem
The poor quality of refereeing, to put it kindly, has dominated the post-match discourse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean in the spotlight for their decisions on the pitch and in the video review booth, respectively. It’s a familiar situation, and a rather wearisome one at that, with all the familiar tropes and outcomes. And worst of all, it will result in nothing actually getting better. Even if Taylor never referees another Chelsea game; even if Dean actually retires completely, bad refereeing will cost us points, and cost many other teams many other points as well.
Comments / 0