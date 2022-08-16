ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic's dad likes tweets criticizing Thomas Tuchel, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz after Chelsea's loss to Leeds, as his son starts match on bench again with his long-term future at Stamford Bridge uncertain

Christian Pulisic's dad let his frustration show after another substitute appearance for his son, as he liked - and then un-liked - a tweet calling Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel a 'destroyer of players' as well as others criticizing his teammates. Pulisic, whose future at the club increasingly feels in limbo...
Daily Mail

Dean Henderson showing Nottingham Forest’s gain is Manchester United’s loss with Everton showing

Nottingham Forest feel blessed that Manchester United loaned them England goalkeeper Dean Henderson despite having their own problems at Old Trafford. Henderson made several fine stops at Goodison Park on Saturday and was set for a second consecutive clean sheet until Demarai Gray snatched a late equaliser. It’s not only the saves that have impressed new team-mates but Henderson’s influence in the dressing room — something United boss Erik ten Hag will be noting amid David de Gea’s struggles.
The Independent

Fabinho hopes Liverpool pile further misery on Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

Liverpool were five goals to the good and one of their players was urging them forward, calling for more, looking for the sort of scoreline that could really humiliate a beleaguered Manchester United side who were already down to 10 men. It was, admittedly, hard for them to heed, or indeed hear, his instructions because Fabinho was not barking them from his usual position at the base of the midfield. Perhaps United should be relieved that he was injured, sat at home, shouting at the television.“I wanted the team to attack more to try and score more goals because...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp adamant Liverpool won’t sell Naby Keita before transfer window shuts

Jurgen Klopp thinks it is impossible that Liverpool could sell Naby Keita in this transfer window without replacing him.The midfielder has entered the last year of his contract and Liverpool risk losing a £52 million buy on a free transfer next summer.But Klopp, who has reiterated that he feels Liverpool will make no more signings this year, also thinks it would be hard to bring in someone of a similar quality in the next two weeks.He said: “Selling Naby now? And not replacing him? Yeah, sure, it would be very difficult to replace him - no, that is not...
Reuters

Soccer-Bennacer goal earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out an early goal by the hosts in Bergamo. After an even start to the match, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful left-foot finish from the edge of the box.
Daily Mail

Aleksandar Mitrovic seems to have finally banished his Premier League demons - scoring three goals in three games in Fulham's unbeaten start

Back at Motspur Park after the disappointment of missing a penalty at Wolves last week, Aleksandar Mitrovic made sure to get in plenty of shooting practice. Frustrated at having passed up the chance of three points at Molineux, the Serbia striker was taking his irritation out in front of goal — and, it appears, team-mate Tom Cairney’s car.
SB Nation

What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?

Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
SB Nation

Sunday football open thread

The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww. But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
SB Nation

A new season for Sunderland AFC Women - what can we expect?

After a glorious summer of international football, the women’s domestic season gets back underway this Sunday. The River Wear derby at Durham’s Maiden Castle ground is the first of twenty two league fixtures in Sunderland’s Barclay’s Women’s Championship, and there’s going to be plenty of action and drama along the way.
SB Nation

Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SB Nation

Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?

Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
SB Nation

Anthony Taylor is not the problem

The poor quality of refereeing, to put it kindly, has dominated the post-match discourse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean in the spotlight for their decisions on the pitch and in the video review booth, respectively. It’s a familiar situation, and a rather wearisome one at that, with all the familiar tropes and outcomes. And worst of all, it will result in nothing actually getting better. Even if Taylor never referees another Chelsea game; even if Dean actually retires completely, bad refereeing will cost us points, and cost many other teams many other points as well.
