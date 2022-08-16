Read full article on original website
Fire crews responding to two-structure fire in San Jose
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
San Bruno PG&E Pipeline Inspection Near 2010 Explosion Site
Multiple PG&E crews working underground in the neighborhood of the deadly 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion has caught the attention of area residents. The utility said crews are at four different sites in the city preparing one of the gas lines to send what it calls a "smart pig" through as part of routine inspection and maintenance.
Oakland May Lose Millions ‘Seeking to Shirk Its Responsibility' to Wood Street Residents
The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said. According to...
Cars Crash Into New Oakland Nonprofit Building, Destroy Donations Worth Thousands
A popular East Bay nonprofit’s plan to have a grand opening of its new building came to halt after cars plowed into it. Two cars were reportedly racing each other Thursday morning when they lost control and crashed into Oakland’s Homies Empowerment building on McCarther Boulevard. It happened...
Multiple Fatalities Reported After 2 Planes Collide Midair at Watsonville Airport
Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided midair and crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County Thursday afternoon, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided at about 3 p.m. PST, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). One person was aboard the...
San Mateo County's COVID-19 Level Drops
San Mateo County has moved to the "low" or "green" COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
Heat advisory and lightning possible
A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco has the complete forecast that includes the possibility of lightning strikes.
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Interstate 80 in Oakland, Near Approach to Bay Bridge
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Friday morning on westbound Interstate 80 in Oakland near the approach to the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers initially responded shortly before 5 a.m. just west of the MacArthur Maze and junction of I-80 with Interstates 580...
‘The Exhaustion is Just Taking Its Toll': SJPD Officers Claim Fatigue Due to Staffing Issues
A long-running battle between the San Jose Police Union and city hall is heating up again. The union is in the middle of contract negotiations with city hall and there are mayoral campaign implications. But, officers say the problem is beyond politics, claiming fatigue due to staffing. “I’m looking at...
$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets
A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
Close call for Dublin homeowners after car sparks brush fire on I-580
A car fire on Interstate 580 in Alameda County sparked a brush fire that burned dangerously close to homes in Dublin on Monday, according to officials.
Back-to-School Vaccination Event Held in San Francisco
With school starting back up, San Francisco families on Saturday showed up at a health clinic in the city's Bayview neighborhood to get their children vaccinated or caught up on different vaccine requirements for school. The vaccinations were issued at the new Southeast Health Center Clinic. "I think it's really...
Update: Fire crews stop Eden Fire progress after homes in Dublin threatened
DUBLIN -- An East Bay community is breathing a sigh of relief after firefighters stopped a vegetation fire threatening homes in Schafer Ranch, burning next to Interstate Highway 580 east of Castro Valley.The so-called Eden Fire came dangerously close to homes on the western edge of Dublin, Monday before firefighters got the upper hand. As of 7:30 p.m., it was 30% contained.The fire burned 58 acres east of Eden Canyon Road along the westbound lanes of I-580. The California Highway Patrol said a car fire started the blaze around 4:20 p.m.The Alameda County Fire Department said by 5 p.m. the fire reached two alarms. Earlier, the City of Dublin issued an alert saying people living in the Schaefer Ranch Road neighborhood should be prepared to evacuate if forward progress continued.The Shannon Community Center at San Ramon Road and Shannon Ave. in Dublin was being operated as an evacuation/reunification center for people evacuated from the Schaefer Ranch neighborhood. Dublin Boulevard was shut down to westbound traffic at Inspiration Drive and will remain shut down while fire crews mopped up.Around 7:30 p.m., the city of Dublin announced Inspiration Drive had reopened and residents of the area would be allowed to return home.
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader
A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
Mountain View Man Says 4-Year-Old Son Sent Home From School for Not Masking
A Mountain View man says that his 4-year-old son was sent home from his school for not wearing a mask. A video showing the incident is causing controversy on social media. Mountain View parent Shawn, who didn't want to share his last name, told NBC Bay Area Friday that his son JD was kicked out of his class for not wearing a mask. He said that this isn't the first time JD had to miss class this week due to a mask mandate.
SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard
OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
