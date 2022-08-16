DUBLIN -- An East Bay community is breathing a sigh of relief after firefighters stopped a vegetation fire threatening homes in Schafer Ranch, burning next to Interstate Highway 580 east of Castro Valley.The so-called Eden Fire came dangerously close to homes on the western edge of Dublin, Monday before firefighters got the upper hand. As of 7:30 p.m., it was 30% contained.The fire burned 58 acres east of Eden Canyon Road along the westbound lanes of I-580. The California Highway Patrol said a car fire started the blaze around 4:20 p.m.The Alameda County Fire Department said by 5 p.m. the fire reached two alarms. Earlier, the City of Dublin issued an alert saying people living in the Schaefer Ranch Road neighborhood should be prepared to evacuate if forward progress continued.The Shannon Community Center at San Ramon Road and Shannon Ave. in Dublin was being operated as an evacuation/reunification center for people evacuated from the Schaefer Ranch neighborhood. Dublin Boulevard was shut down to westbound traffic at Inspiration Drive and will remain shut down while fire crews mopped up.Around 7:30 p.m., the city of Dublin announced Inspiration Drive had reopened and residents of the area would be allowed to return home.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO