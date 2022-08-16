Read full article on original website
Related
Marlin ISD makes it back and adds a unique twist to how class is taught
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD is not making light of their teacher shortage. When the school district bounced back from their "F" accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency to a "B" this year, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was not ready to let the shortage of teachers stagger that success.
'Overwhelmed with joy:' Marlin ISD superintendent reacts to school district's passing grade from TEA, a first in over 10 years
MARLIN, Texas — For the first time in over a decade, Marlin Independent School District received a passing grade from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding its accountability standards. On Monday, the school district learned TEA gave it an accountability grade of 86 or a "B" for the 2021...
Waco PD starting Police Athletic League
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school
WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises. The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog. Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Internet Reacts | Mom goes viral for prepping 5-year-old in school shooting drill, sparks conversation
OKLAHOMA, USA — "Teacher calls over the intercom says this is not a drill everyone go in the corner, and be really quiet and still. What do you do?" Many American families are gearing up for back-to-school, while students should be worried about school supplies, many parents are having to talk to their students about how to protect themselves from tragedy.
Temple police appreciate video of mother on Tik Tok teaching son about active shooter safety
TEMPLE, Texas — Cassie Walton, a mother from Oklahoma, went viral on Tiktok for recording a video of her son practicing for an active shooter situation. The video has more than seven million views and 40,000 comments, with mixed public reaction. Most of the reactions say the mother is inappropriate for exposing her son to such violent ideas at a young age.
Gov. Abbott stops at Temple business, says it's an example of economic growth in the state
TEMPLE, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was a special guest at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new finishing and distribution center in the city of Temple's industrial park Tuesday. He and area leaders toured East Penn Manufacturing Company's new building. The company is private, family-owned and has become...
DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas — One of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders was arrested in Waco earlier this month, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hunter is described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities. In 1997, he was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl, DPS said. He was given two 15-year sentences for this crime, but was released in 2012.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Killeen landlord fines woman $960 for having an unauthorized pet on her property, now she's getting evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — The sign outside Clear Creek Rentals in Killeen says "Homes for rent 3BR/2 BR starting at $800/month. Johanna Rivera's lease also lists rent as $800 a month, but that's not what she pays. Her experience is a reminder for any new renter to check their lease...
Killeen closes Culp Avenue, Franz Drive to install sewer services
KILLEEN, Texas — The video above and below are related to the City of Killeen. City of Killeen Public Works will be closing Culp Avenue, 18th Street to Franz Drive on Aug. 18 to install sewer services in the area, according to the city. Closures will occur from 7...
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meta donates over $57,000 to Temple for new composter
TEMPLE, Texas — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is donating over $57,000 to the City of Temple to purchase a composter, according to an announcement made Monday. The composter is expected to operate in Fall 2022. It will hold 500 pounds of food scraps and biodegradable materials, as well as create 50 pounds of soil amendment after processing, which can be used to organically grow plants, according to the announcement.
Repairs for major water main break in Troy to take 'several hours'
TROY, Texas — An apartment building in Troy, Texas is still without water after the city reported a major water main break near I-35 and West Main Street Friday morning. As of 11 a.m., crews have isolated the break and stopped most of the water loss. Earlier, City Administrator...
Temple man shot Saturday night, condition unknown
TEMPLE, Texas — A man's condition is unknown after being shot on the 1900 block of South 34th Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the area in response to the shooting. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.
WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco
WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
Central Texans come together to give students more than backpacks
TEMPLE, Texas — If you're ready to gear up for the new school year and you're in need of some help that is of no expense to you, look no further. A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple will hold a "Back to School Party" Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
New partnership gives vendors chance to sell goods at Baylor games
WACO, Texas — Vendors who are a part of Cen-Tex African American Chamber will now get the opportunity to sell their goods at Baylor's Touchdown Alley pre-game area, thanks to a partnership with Baylor Bear Sports Properties. On Friday, the chamber announced the partnership and the launch of its...
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0