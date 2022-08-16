ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Waco PD starting Police Athletic League

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises. The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog. Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Internet Reacts | Mom goes viral for prepping 5-year-old in school shooting drill, sparks conversation

OKLAHOMA, USA — "Teacher calls over the intercom says this is not a drill everyone go in the corner, and be really quiet and still. What do you do?" Many American families are gearing up for back-to-school, while students should be worried about school supplies, many parents are having to talk to their students about how to protect themselves from tragedy.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas — One of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders was arrested in Waco earlier this month, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hunter is described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities. In 1997, he was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl, DPS said. He was given two 15-year sentences for this crime, but was released in 2012.
WACO, TX
KCEN

'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco

WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
WACO, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Meta donates over $57,000 to Temple for new composter

TEMPLE, Texas — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is donating over $57,000 to the City of Temple to purchase a composter, according to an announcement made Monday. The composter is expected to operate in Fall 2022. It will hold 500 pounds of food scraps and biodegradable materials, as well as create 50 pounds of soil amendment after processing, which can be used to organically grow plants, according to the announcement.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple man shot Saturday night, condition unknown

TEMPLE, Texas — A man's condition is unknown after being shot on the 1900 block of South 34th Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the area in response to the shooting. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco

WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young

WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
WACO, TX
KCEN

New partnership gives vendors chance to sell goods at Baylor games

WACO, Texas — Vendors who are a part of Cen-Tex African American Chamber will now get the opportunity to sell their goods at Baylor's Touchdown Alley pre-game area, thanks to a partnership with Baylor Bear Sports Properties. On Friday, the chamber announced the partnership and the launch of its...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

