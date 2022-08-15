ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

leavenworthecho.com

Sheriff's 8/18/22

09:27 Diversion, 10747 Chumstick Hwy. 11:55 Fraud/ Forgery, 11724 River Bend Dr., Marson and Marson. We are not just a newspaper anymore! We are your best source for local news and information about Leavenworth and the Upper Wenatchee River Valley. You have reached this page because you are trying to...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire officials holding community meeting for White River, Irving Peak fires

PLAIN — The incident command team on the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee are holding a public meeting Thursday night. The meeting is available both in-person and on Facebook Live. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting is being held at the Plain Community Church located at 12565 Chapel Drive. The virtual meeting will be available here: https://fb.me/e/2cpPULApB.
WENATCHEE, WA
leavenworthecho.com

Chelan County moving to Stage 2 fire restrictions

On Friday, August 12, Chelan County will move to Stage 2 fire restrictions, and with that will come additional activity and travel restrictions. Additional educational signage will be placed at a variety of county roads, alerting people to activity and travel fire restrictions. The signage, or barricades, do not prevent people from using the roadway.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Workers at Rock Island switchyard injured by rebar

Two contractors at Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island were injured Tuesday when they were hit by rebar that fell from a crane. Kay McKellar of Douglas County Fire District 2 said the accident happened about 8:55 a.m. when the steel rebar fell from the crane onto two men who were helping move it into place.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

18-year-old Wenatchee man killed by gunshot last Friday night

Wenatchee Police are investigating what they say is a homicide that occurred Friday night in the 1600 block of Methow Street. According to a press release, officers were called just before midnight to what was reported to be a cardiac incident. Arriving officers instead discovered Yair Flores, 18, with a...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake woman killed in Douglas County crash identified

MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman killed in a rollover crash Saturday southeast of Mansfield has been identified as Stephanie M. Starkweather. The 35-year-old died at the scene after crashing along southbound state Route 17, about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield. Starkweather was driving a 2005 Dodge Magnum south...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit

Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Police seek suspects in series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at area parks

Wenatchee Police are looking for a pair of women they suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins Tuesday at parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Police Department posted surveillance footage images of the pair, hoping someone might recognize them or their vehicle. Police say the suspects broke windows...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan County jail wants bomb-threat suspect transferred elsewhere

The Chelan County jail wants to transfer a troublesome inmate to another jail’s custody while he awaits trial for alleged bomb threats. Nicholas Henry Fulcher has been in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest June 15, when police say he called in a bomb threat to the county courthouse to avoid a hearing on another criminal case.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Hiker dies after fall from cliff in Kittitas County

SNOQUALMIE PASS - Kittitas County sheriff's officials say a Seattle man apparently fell to his death during a hike near Snoqualmie Pass over the weekend. 24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero was reported missing on Monday when family and friends realized he hadn't returned home from a Sunday evening hike in the area of Lake Lillian in Kittitas County.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail

WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
PATEROS, WA
KXLY

Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Pickup destroyed in early morning fire

A pickup was destroyed in a fire early this morning north of Orondo. The Orondo Firefighters Association said firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at a Bauer’s Landing home about eight miles north of Orondo to find the pickup with a ski boat and trailer attached fully engulfed. The owner...
ORONDO, WA

