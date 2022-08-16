ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Kalamazoo Growlers return home as champions

The Kalamazoo Growlers celebrated in earnest Friday as they returned home to Kalamazoo, trophy in hand and cheering fans to greet them. The Growlers won the Northwoods League championship Thursday, Aug. 18 in Duluth, capping off a nine-game winning streak. This is the first championship victory that the Growlers, who...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Underdog Kalamazoo Growlers capture first Northwoods League championship

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Growlers entered the Northwoods League playoffs with the worst record among the eight qualifying teams, but that mattered little when they took the field Thursday in the college summer baseball league’s championship game. Behind a strong start from Byron Center native and Grand...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Saugatuck football: Trailblazers have a backfield to watch in 2022

Jefferson McCluskey is confident that he and the boys up front are going to have a blast paving the way for Saugatuck’s backfield this season. McCluskey, a senior, has returned to play center, so he is going to help anchor Saugatuck’s offensive line. He said the Trailblazers’ backfield will be one of Saugatuck’s strengths in the weeks to come.
SAUGATUCK, MI
MLive.com

Back to the Bricks opening ceremony in downtown Flint

Back to the Bricks honors veterans and armed service in opening ceremony. Three pilots from Michigan and one from Virginia perform a flyover at the opening ceremony of Back to the Bricks on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The four pilots were Bruce Kick of Goodrich, David Folk of Kalamazoo, Bob Kingston of Morrice and Lou Feldvary of Smith Mth. Lake, VA.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

South Haven football aims to make program history in 2022

SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Not long ago, South Haven was among the state’s least successful football programs, with the Rams losing 29 consecutive games between 2016 and 2020. That seems like a distant memory to the current crop of players, however, and this years Rams team has its eyes on making program history.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive.com

Back to the Bricks 18th annual event

The 2022 Back to the Bricks show in downtown Flint. Pedestrians walk down Saginaw Street with umbrellas to stay dry during Back to the Bricks in downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Back to the Bricks is one of Genesee County’s biggest car shows.Get Photo. 7 / 52.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Hillsdale hopes Fort Custer trip helps build something special

HILLSDALE -- The Hillsdale Hornets spent the first practices of August at camp. While a lot of football teams opened fall practices on their own home fields, the Hornets were at Fort Custer in Battle Creek to work on team unity. “There’s no cell phones, no parents, no friends, just...
HILLSDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert

Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Manchester rolls into 2022 with plenty of options on offense

MANCHESTER -- The Flying Dutchmen were on the outside of the postseason looking in a year ago. Manchester finished 3-6 after losses to Clinton, Addison and Napoleon to open the season, the loss to the Pirates coming by two points as a second-half rally fell short.
MANCHESTER, MI

