MLive.com
Kalamazoo Growlers return home as champions
The Kalamazoo Growlers celebrated in earnest Friday as they returned home to Kalamazoo, trophy in hand and cheering fans to greet them. The Growlers won the Northwoods League championship Thursday, Aug. 18 in Duluth, capping off a nine-game winning streak. This is the first championship victory that the Growlers, who...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s ‘burn’: We’re committed to staying in the fire
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is two weeks into its preseason camp with nearly two weeks still to go before its Sept. 2 opener against Western Michigan. Spartans coach Mel Tucker knows that his team has reached a point in the calendar that players may be looking for a little motivation.
MLive.com
Underdog Kalamazoo Growlers capture first Northwoods League championship
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Growlers entered the Northwoods League playoffs with the worst record among the eight qualifying teams, but that mattered little when they took the field Thursday in the college summer baseball league’s championship game. Behind a strong start from Byron Center native and Grand...
MLive.com
Saugatuck football: Trailblazers have a backfield to watch in 2022
Jefferson McCluskey is confident that he and the boys up front are going to have a blast paving the way for Saugatuck’s backfield this season. McCluskey, a senior, has returned to play center, so he is going to help anchor Saugatuck’s offensive line. He said the Trailblazers’ backfield will be one of Saugatuck’s strengths in the weeks to come.
MLive.com
NCAA Football parlay: Take Michigan and Cincinnati to win 10+ games this season at FanDuel
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. College football season is quickly approaching, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the National Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook. Our...
MLive.com
Back to the Bricks opening ceremony in downtown Flint
Back to the Bricks honors veterans and armed service in opening ceremony. Three pilots from Michigan and one from Virginia perform a flyover at the opening ceremony of Back to the Bricks on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The four pilots were Bruce Kick of Goodrich, David Folk of Kalamazoo, Bob Kingston of Morrice and Lou Feldvary of Smith Mth. Lake, VA.Get Photo.
MLive.com
Teamwork, speed among strengths for Holland Christian football team
Holland Christian’s 2022 football team doesn’t have a roster loaded with the area’s biggest names. That doesn’t mean the Maroons aren’t optimistic about the season, though. The Maroons have plenty of things going for them.
MLive.com
Godwin Heights football announces coaching change one week before season opener
Wyoming Godwin Heights is kicking off its season Friday at Muskegon Heights. The Wolverines will have a new coach on the sidelines when they do. Godwin athletic director Brandan Kimble told MLive.com Saturday he has assumed the position of head coach, replacing Syd Harvey at the helm of the program.
MLive.com
South Haven football aims to make program history in 2022
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Not long ago, South Haven was among the state’s least successful football programs, with the Rams losing 29 consecutive games between 2016 and 2020. That seems like a distant memory to the current crop of players, however, and this years Rams team has its eyes on making program history.
MLive.com
Back to the Bricks 18th annual event
The 2022 Back to the Bricks show in downtown Flint. Pedestrians walk down Saginaw Street with umbrellas to stay dry during Back to the Bricks in downtown Flint on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Back to the Bricks is one of Genesee County’s biggest car shows.Get Photo. 7 / 52.
MLive.com
Michigan State WR Germie Bernard set to see field as true freshman
EAST LANSING – When Germie Bernard signed with Michigan State as its final recruit of the 2022 class, Mel Tucker said he believed the wide receiver can be a “difference maker” for the Spartans. Seven months later, nothing seems to have changed his or anyone else’s mind....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
MLive.com
Hillsdale hopes Fort Custer trip helps build something special
HILLSDALE -- The Hillsdale Hornets spent the first practices of August at camp. While a lot of football teams opened fall practices on their own home fields, the Hornets were at Fort Custer in Battle Creek to work on team unity. “There’s no cell phones, no parents, no friends, just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MLive.com
Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert
Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
MLive.com
Manchester rolls into 2022 with plenty of options on offense
MANCHESTER -- The Flying Dutchmen were on the outside of the postseason looking in a year ago. Manchester finished 3-6 after losses to Clinton, Addison and Napoleon to open the season, the loss to the Pirates coming by two points as a second-half rally fell short.
Lansing man ‘shocked’ after winning $100K in lottery
Johnnie Porter Jr., 69-years-old, got his lucky ticket at the Shell station on 3206 on W. Saginaw St. in Lan
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
