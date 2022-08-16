ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

syvnews.com

PCPA's 'Native Gardens' to debut at Marian Theatre on Aug. 25

PCPA’s production of "Native Gardens" will play at the Marian Theatre from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, then relocate to the Solvang Festival Theater stage for a weeklong run from Sept. 9 to 17. The Marian Theatre is on Hancock College's Santa Maria campus at 800 S. College Drive,...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh

Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
syvnews.com

Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group

An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
ORCUTT, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez rolls past Atascadero in season opener

Santa Ynez started the season on the right foot Friday night, routing Atascadero in its season opener. The Pirates, in their first game as members of the CIF Central Section, dominated Atascadero 35-0. Atascadero is in the Ocean League this year. The Pirates are in the more difficult Mountain League.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura

Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
LOMPOC, CA

