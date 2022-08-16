Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
SEEAG posts interactive map with participants in Santa Barbara County Farm Day
An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits. The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept....
syvnews.com
PCPA's 'Native Gardens' to debut at Marian Theatre on Aug. 25
PCPA’s production of "Native Gardens" will play at the Marian Theatre from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, then relocate to the Solvang Festival Theater stage for a weeklong run from Sept. 9 to 17. The Marian Theatre is on Hancock College's Santa Maria campus at 800 S. College Drive,...
syvnews.com
Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh
Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations. San Marcos Foothill Preserve. Last summer, volunteers from Foothills...
syvnews.com
Solvang's New Frontiers Marketplace to pledge 5% of daily sales to therapeutic riding program
New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang will pledge 5% of total daily sales made between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to benefit the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program. SYVTRP is a local nonprofit, founded in 1990 by Mary Ann Evans, which provides equine-assisted activities to children and adults...
syvnews.com
Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group
An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
syvnews.com
The 2022 high school football season features a monumental shift in the landscape
The high school football landscape has been constantly in motion over the last decade, with competitive equity driving much of the change. The 2022 season, though, may feature the biggest one-year shift this century. This season will look much different than the last. The main move behind the new feel...
syvnews.com
Los Alamos Old Days grand marshal Mike Farris ready for celebration
Mike Farris and the little town of Los Alamos are gearing up for the 76th annual Los Alamos Old Days celebration to be held Sept. 23-25. Farris, a retired software quality engineer, will serve as grand marshal of the Old Days parade. He is delighted, he said, that the Los...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez rolls past Atascadero in season opener
Santa Ynez started the season on the right foot Friday night, routing Atascadero in its season opener. The Pirates, in their first game as members of the CIF Central Section, dominated Atascadero 35-0. Atascadero is in the Ocean League this year. The Pirates are in the more difficult Mountain League.
syvnews.com
Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura
Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
syvnews.com
Monsoonal moisture could bring rain to the mountains | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week's above-average temperatures, especially away from the coastline, will cool to seasonal levels as a weak surface low-pressure system (1,010 millibars) develops over Point Conception. This system will produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds. Consequently, a persistent marine layer will develop along the immediate...
Monkey calls 911 from cellphone, sending deputies to California zoo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes it was a little capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo Saturday night. The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to...
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County
A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.
