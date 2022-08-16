Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
Joyful Journey to host Celebrity Softball Game, HR Derby on Sunday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Familiar faces from Greater Lafayette will be taking the field at Loeb Stadium this weekend for the inaugural Joyful Journey Classic. The classic will feature a home run derby followed by a celebrity softball game. Participants include West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis, Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, and News 18's own, Chad Evans.
WLFI.com
McCutcheon grad named 2022 Tyler Trent Award recipient
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Purdue University recently announced the recipient of the 2022 Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award. The award is given in honor of former Purdue student and super fan Tyler Trent, who lost his battle with cancer in 2019. This year's recipient is Purdue senior...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gas prices are still high on both sides of the river as we head into the weekend. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.72 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the GoLo on Northwestern Avenue has gas for $3.83 per...
WLFI.com
OUTfest 2022 returns to downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The streets of Downtown Lafayette were filled with people celebrating OUTfest 2022 on Saturday. Admission was $10 per adult, $5 for students, and children 12 and under get in for free. News 18's Cody Melin emceed the event alongside local drag queen Alexis DuCraix. Ashley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
WLFI.com
Rotary International hosts 5th Annual Ice Cream Crawl
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Ice cream lovers got to hop around the Greater Lafayette area to enjoy their favorite treat at several ice cream shops Saturday afternoon. Rotary International hosted the 5th annual Ice Cream Crawl, with all proceeds benefiting Girl Scouts and Imagination Library. The fees were $25 per family, or $10 per person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
OUTfest 2022 happening this Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — OUTfest 2022 is one day away. The annual event celebrates LGBTQ+ pride in Tippecanoe County. This year's theme is "Thank You For Being A Friend" a tribute to the Golden Girls. The lineup for the night includes local musicians, food, vendors and a drag show....
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IPS might close schools. See how your school building is scored.
A neighborhood elementary school from 1973 operating at just one third of its capacity. A popular school built in 1958 and bursting at the seams with students. The fate of these school buildings and more than 65 others in the Indianapolis Public Schools system may be determined in the coming weeks, as the district grapples with declining enrollment in its traditional neighborhood schools.Closing and consolidating schools, one of several possible responses to...
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
WLFI.com
Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
cbs4indy.com
Stranger rescues three local teens from car wreck in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. – Three teenagers that were pulled from a wrecked car are now searching for the stranger who helped them get out to safety. Saturday morning, Connor Burress, his girlfriend, Ally Dunne and one of their other friends were on their way to volunteer at an animal sanctuary. They were on Highway 36, near 400 West in Danville when they got into an accident.
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated
There are a lot of scenic places in Indiana, however, the Hoosier State doesn’t get nearly half the credit it deserves for being as beautiful as it is. Filled with lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, and tree-covered forests, there are so many hidden natural wonders just waiting to be discovered here and this gorgeous outdoor park in Carmel is one of those places.
IMPD asking for help in locating missing man
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 32-year-old Charles Lewis.
WLFI.com
Opening soon, Malibu Jack's Theme Park is hiring
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A new indoor theme park is coming to Lafayette next month!. Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park will be opening next month at the Tippecanoe Mall. The attraction is currently hiring for many position. According to a press release from the company, Malibu Jack's is a massive...
WLFI.com
Report: Lafayette police officer assaulted by teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fight resulted in a Lafayette police officer being put in choke hold by a teen Thursday. At 2:30 p.m. a fight broke out at a shopping plaza across the street from Jefferson High School. According to Lafayette Police, this fight was a continuation of...
Comments / 0