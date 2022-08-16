VU strategic plan calls for new associate's degree program, nursing/health professions building

Read full article on original website
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never Returned
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of Lowell
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & Consultants
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier Hospitals
Inside Indiana Business
IU eliminating fees at regional campuses
Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond school superintendent defends in-person learning amid ongoing construction at Morton
For schools working to wrap up construction projects before the first day of class, material and labor shortages have created some extra challenges. In Hammond, Morton High School began the school year Wednesday with the gym floor, window replacement and science labs still incomplete. During the school board meeting the...
WNDU
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Results for one of Indiana’s standardized tests, ILearn, came back last month, and were so alarming, leaders in the state felt they need to step in. In 2019, when ILearn was introduced to classrooms in Indiana, replacing the ISTEP exams, 37 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students across Indiana scored proficient in math and English.
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
High-ranking NiSource executive resigns post
Pablo Vegas, a high-ranking executive in Merrillville-based NiSource’s leadership team, has resigned his post to take a new job out of state. The post High-ranking NiSource executive resigns post appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
nwi.life
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land Announces New Chief of Staff
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land announced his new appointment for chief of staff during the Wednesday, Aug. 17, Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter will be the new chief of staff for the city of Crown Point following the departure of current Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
Northern Indiana nursing home closing facility due to high labor costs
A northern Indiana nursing home is closing one of its facilities after a shortage of workers contributed to a drastic increase in labor costs.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Hobart, IN USA
Our family lives in Indiana, and we found a Quilted Heart today! I had no idea what the kindness project IFAQH was until today after discovering it. Our family was in downtown eating lunch, and we noticed something hanging in a tree with a note on it. It was the Quilted Heart! After finding out what the project stands for, it made me so happy we found one. We plan on hanging it in our car as a reminder to be kind wherever we go. I love this project! 😀
panoramanow.com
Lowell Labor Day Festival – 2022
For 103 years the Lowell Labor Day Festival has been a part of the Labor Day weekend festivities held Sept 3rd- Sept 5th, 2022. The Labor Day weekend in Lowell is a tradition of the state as it incorporated the longest running Labor Day Parade in the state and the Festival has always kicked off the weekend with family fun.
nwi.life
The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End
The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
Inside Indiana Business
Riverfront district approved for St. John
The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
vfpress.news
Last Day To Apply For Property Tax Exemptions Is Aug. 26
Thursday, August 18, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The last day for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions is Aug. 26, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi recently announced. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” Assessor Kaegi...
Indiana Dunes beach closes to swimming over lifeguard shortage
The nationwide lifeguard shortage has reached the Indiana Dunes.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
abc57.com
GM considering battery cell manufacturing plant in New Carlisle
A company that is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution is seeking a tax abatement from St. Joseph County in order to build a large battery cell manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The company, Ultium Cells manufactures battery cells used in GM's electric vehicles. It is applying...
chssandscript.com
Significant Road Closure in Chesterton
Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
More than dozen workers fired from medical center, claim wrongful termination
Local healthcare workers claim wrongful termination and the medical center that let them go claims that they had to follow the law. Alivio Medical Center said in a statement that concerning employment matters, they must adhere to applicable laws.
22 WSBT
Update: Site near New Carlisle being considered for multi-billion-dollar battery plant
A massive project with a huge economic impact could be coming to the New Carlisle area. WSBT has been digging into details all day of this potential development that could bring in Ultium Cells LLC. The investment alone would be more than two billion dollars. Ultium Cells has three other...
Body discovered near shore of northwest Indiana park, authorities say
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan after someone discovered it near the shore of a northwest Indiana park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
