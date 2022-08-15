ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

leavenworthecho.com

The Marlin Handbell Ringers Seeks New Ringers

The Marlin Handbell Ringers are seeking new ringers for their upcoming season and will hold a “Read and Ring” where they’ll introduce anyone interested to the techniques of ringing handbells! The tryout will be held at Canyon Wren Recital Hall at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth on Monday, August 22 at 6:30 PM. No knowledge of bell ringing is required but musical knowledge is recommended. The group is particularly in need of strong individuals to ring some of the larger bells.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
leavenworthecho.com

Icicle Village Resort celebrates 30th anniversary

Icicle Village Resort recently celebrated their thirtieth anniversary with a free open to the public event on August 6. The celebration featured complimentary ice cream and brats, entertainment from local music performers, and a free raffle for free stays and other prizes. Paul Jinneman, one of the founders of Icicle Village Resort, said the business is doing great.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
leavenworthecho.com

Sheriff's 8/18/22

09:27 Diversion, 10747 Chumstick Hwy. 11:55 Fraud/ Forgery, 11724 River Bend Dr., Marson and Marson.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
leavenworthecho.com

Fish Hatchery Stage to be torn down

The Fish Hatchery Stage, which has been a home to Leavenworth Summer Theatre since the 90s, is slated to be torn down in two years. When the hatchery stage was built in 1993, it was funded almost entirely by Leavenworth Summer Theatre. Today, the stage needs extensive repair or replacement.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

White River Fire May Burn into Late October

Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KREM2

Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
SULTAN, WA
kpq.com

Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers

It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
WENATCHEE, WA
#Family Reunion
kpq.com

Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit

Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
leavenworthecho.com

Chelan County moving to Stage 2 fire restrictions

On Friday, August 12, Chelan County will move to Stage 2 fire restrictions, and with that will come additional activity and travel restrictions. Additional educational signage will be placed at a variety of county roads, alerting people to activity and travel fire restrictions. The signage, or barricades, do not prevent people from using the roadway.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee

Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
WENATCHEE, WA
leavenworthecho.com

Projekt Bayern speaks out about this year’s Oktoberfest

Projekt Bayern board member and media manager Amy Gustin discussed Bayern’s plans for this year’s Oktoberfest. Gustin said that anytime the city administration asked Bayern to make any changes, they adapted to the requests, but were still left without options for hosting the event in Leavenworth by the city.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday

Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Pickup destroyed in early morning fire

A pickup was destroyed in a fire early this morning north of Orondo. The Orondo Firefighters Association said firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at a Bauer’s Landing home about eight miles north of Orondo to find the pickup with a ski boat and trailer attached fully engulfed. The owner...
ORONDO, WA
kpq.com

Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ROCK ISLAND, WA

