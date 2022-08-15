Read full article on original website
The Marlin Handbell Ringers Seeks New Ringers
The Marlin Handbell Ringers are seeking new ringers for their upcoming season and will hold a “Read and Ring” where they’ll introduce anyone interested to the techniques of ringing handbells! The tryout will be held at Canyon Wren Recital Hall at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth on Monday, August 22 at 6:30 PM. No knowledge of bell ringing is required but musical knowledge is recommended. The group is particularly in need of strong individuals to ring some of the larger bells.
Icicle Village Resort celebrates 30th anniversary
Icicle Village Resort recently celebrated their thirtieth anniversary with a free open to the public event on August 6. The celebration featured complimentary ice cream and brats, entertainment from local music performers, and a free raffle for free stays and other prizes. Paul Jinneman, one of the founders of Icicle Village Resort, said the business is doing great.
Sheriff's 8/18/22
09:27 Diversion, 10747 Chumstick Hwy. 11:55 Fraud/ Forgery, 11724 River Bend Dr., Marson and Marson.
Fish Hatchery Stage to be torn down
The Fish Hatchery Stage, which has been a home to Leavenworth Summer Theatre since the 90s, is slated to be torn down in two years. When the hatchery stage was built in 1993, it was funded almost entirely by Leavenworth Summer Theatre. Today, the stage needs extensive repair or replacement.
White River Fire May Burn into Late October
Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers
It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit
Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
40-Year-Old Shane Walsh Dead In A Fatal Crash In Leavenworth (Leavenworth, WA)
According to the Troopers, a fatal crash occurred on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth on Saturday night. According to the Troopers, Phlym Anthony Gayan, 49, was travelling in his car with three other passengers westbound in the eastbound lane. He attempted to pass other cars when his vehicle hit an oncoming motorcycle.
Chelan County moving to Stage 2 fire restrictions
On Friday, August 12, Chelan County will move to Stage 2 fire restrictions, and with that will come additional activity and travel restrictions. Additional educational signage will be placed at a variety of county roads, alerting people to activity and travel fire restrictions. The signage, or barricades, do not prevent people from using the roadway.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee
Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
Projekt Bayern speaks out about this year’s Oktoberfest
Projekt Bayern board member and media manager Amy Gustin discussed Bayern’s plans for this year’s Oktoberfest. Gustin said that anytime the city administration asked Bayern to make any changes, they adapted to the requests, but were still left without options for hosting the event in Leavenworth by the city.
Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday
Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Man cited after climbing to top of bridge’s support structure between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - A man in his 30’s faces multiple charges after climbing to the top of the Senator George Sellar Bridge’s super structure over the Columbia River between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Friday. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says, without using the ladder, a subject known to...
Pickup destroyed in early morning fire
A pickup was destroyed in a fire early this morning north of Orondo. The Orondo Firefighters Association said firefighters arrived about 2:45 a.m. at a Bauer’s Landing home about eight miles north of Orondo to find the pickup with a ski boat and trailer attached fully engulfed. The owner...
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
A motor vehicle crash initiated a brush fire on 97A. Shortly after the initial crash, a motorcyclist collided with the car. Both the drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Sally Walker, the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Department of Transportation, a floating vehicle was towed with the...
