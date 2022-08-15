The Marlin Handbell Ringers are seeking new ringers for their upcoming season and will hold a “Read and Ring” where they’ll introduce anyone interested to the techniques of ringing handbells! The tryout will be held at Canyon Wren Recital Hall at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth on Monday, August 22 at 6:30 PM. No knowledge of bell ringing is required but musical knowledge is recommended. The group is particularly in need of strong individuals to ring some of the larger bells.

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO