Spectrum Center hosts Community Clean-Up Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center, a Hattiesburg-based non-profit providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community, had a community clean-up event Saturday. The goal: make the center look appealing for anybody who wants to host an event or simply comes to the center to tap any of its available resources.
William Carey holds annual HubServe event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Organizations around the Hub City got a helping hand Saturday from William Carey University students. “We’re the Hub City and we want to serve our community well,” said Landon Adams, Carey Baptist Student Union director. “So, we’re going to serve the Hub today with our HubServe that we do annually with CareyWOW.
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
The City of Laurel discusses a golf cart ordinance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council removed a golf cart ordinance from the general meeting agenda this week. Mayor Johnny Magee said the council removed the ordinance for it to be revised, not to be taken away indefinitely. “The state has some certain criteria that they set up,...
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
College students give Hattiesburg economy a boost
Around the Pine Belt, thrift stores like Edwards Street Fellowship continue to serve the community to ensure everyone can afford basic needs such as clothing. VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT. |. Time is running out to apply for the...
Laurel’s Cherished Hearts holds fundraiser for child advocacy center
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Aug. 19, the nonprofit Cherished Hearts raised money through a downtown Laurel fundraiser. The organization said its goal is to create a child’s advocacy center in Jones County for abused children. They partnered with the Knight Butcher to sell sandwiches to raise money for the opening of this center.
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
Columbia High & Marion County partner for young voter program
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Election season is quickly approaching, and students at Columbia High School are getting a head start by encouraging the political power of young people. Absentee, poll official, signature curing – all terms that may or may not be familiar to young voters. However, here in the...
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
Hattiesburg Zoo gets groovy at 3rd annual Zoostock. The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia with its 3rd annual Zoostock. With two universities, Southern Miss and William Carey, a large portion of Hattiesburg's economy is made up of college students. Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/19. Updated: 5 hours...
Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
Hattiesburg Zoo gets groovy at 3rd annual Zoostock
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia at the 3rd annual Zoostock on Friday evening. Doors opened at 6:30 despite the rainy weather. Throughout the zoo, there were 70s-inspired drinks and food options. Guests could also enjoy various games and a foam pit dance floor.
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
Lamar Co. optometrist says vision health connected to learning
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County functional optometrist said there are things our eyes weren’t meant to do, specifically staring into devices only inches from our eyes. She explained that research shows by the year 2050, nearsightedness will be a worldwide epidemic. She added that a third...
NCIU patients to hold reunion at Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wild time awaits “graduates” of Forrest General Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as they gather with their families for a reunion. Th reunion is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hattiesburg Zoo. The event...
The Freaky Deaky Splash Pad of Funky Foam returns for 3rd annual ‘Zoostock’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Freaky Deaky Splash Pad of Funky Foam is returning for the third annual “Zoostock” on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at The Hattiesburg Zoo. Tickets for Zoostock 2022 are $10 purchased online in advance or $15 at the...
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
Columbia Academy student wins Youth Archery Female Athlete of the Year
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Isabella Rowell, an 8th grader at Columbia Academy, won the title of Female Athlete of the Year for Youth Archery last month from the State Games of Mississippi. Rowell began competing in the sport three years ago and said it’s now her favorite sport. “I...
Laurel Magnet ranks 1st in mathematics for 2021-22 MAAP tests
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts continues to be a top-scoring Mississippi school. The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the results of the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), and Laurel Magnet ranked in the top percentages over multiple subjects. In statewide rankings, the...
Luckyday Foundation adds another $9.6 million to USM scholarship fund
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s most generous benefactors has been at it again. The Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland recently committed $9.6 million to USM’s Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program. To date, the Luckyday Foundation has impacted more 2,200 students, making it USM’s most generous...
