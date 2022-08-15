ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Motorcyclist fleeing from State Parks officer strikes, kills bicyclist near Carlsbad State Beach

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A California State Parks officer was pursuing a motorcyclist Monday when the motorcyclist, who was riding with a passenger, struck and fatally injured a bicyclist in Carlsbad, according to police.

The crash, which also seriously injured the motorcyclist and his passenger, happened around 1 p.m. on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad police traffic Sgt. Scott Meritt said in a press release. It happened in an area where Carlsbad Boulevard runs along Carlsbad State Beach's North Ponto Beach.

According to Carlsbad police, the State Parks officer began chasing the motorcyclist whom the officer believed was speeding and driving recklessly.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist was heading north on Carlsbad Boulevard when he struck the bicyclist, Meritt said in the press release. The bicycle rider, described only as a male, died of his injuries at the scene.

Paramedics took the motorcycle rider and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Meritt said.

A State Parks spokesperson did not answer questions about the pursuit, including when and where it began, nor provide information about the agency's pursuit policy. In an email, the spokesperson wrote "Our hearts go out to the victim and his family," adding that State Parks was "working closely" with Carlsbad police to investigate the incident.

Police shut down both directions of Carlsbad Boulevard between Palomar Airport Road and Island Way for more than three hours, according to the department. Southbound lanes of the road were reopened around 4:30 p.m., but northbound lanes remained closed into the evening.

Carlsbad police asked anyone with information about the crash, including any witnesses, to call investigator Adam Bentley at (442) 339-5559.

Updates :
6:37 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022 : This story was updated with a statement from State Parks.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
Carlsbad, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carlsbad State Beach#Cyclist#Bike#Traffic Accident#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Times of San Diego

Dodge Charger Driver with Minor in Car Jailed After Mission Bay Street Takeover

An 18-year-old man suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday and facing felony child endangerment charges. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego Police and California Highway Patrol officers learned of six locations where takeovers were planned and spotted a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Dies After Being Ejected From Car in Rollover Crash on I-5 Near Old Town

A 16-year-old was killed Friday after she was ejected from a car that overturned on Interstate 5 near Old Town. At around 1:45 p.m., a white Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old woman from Kansas, was traveling northbound on I-5, just south of Rosecrans Street, when, for reasons still unknown, veered off the roadway and overturned ejecting the teen passenger onto the city street level below.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
42K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy