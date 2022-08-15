Motorcyclist fleeing from State Parks officer strikes, kills bicyclist near Carlsbad State Beach

A California State Parks officer was pursuing a motorcyclist Monday when the motorcyclist, who was riding with a passenger, struck and fatally injured a bicyclist in Carlsbad, according to police.

The crash, which also seriously injured the motorcyclist and his passenger, happened around 1 p.m. on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad police traffic Sgt. Scott Meritt said in a press release. It happened in an area where Carlsbad Boulevard runs along Carlsbad State Beach's North Ponto Beach.

According to Carlsbad police, the State Parks officer began chasing the motorcyclist whom the officer believed was speeding and driving recklessly.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist was heading north on Carlsbad Boulevard when he struck the bicyclist, Meritt said in the press release. The bicycle rider, described only as a male, died of his injuries at the scene.

Paramedics took the motorcycle rider and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Meritt said.

A State Parks spokesperson did not answer questions about the pursuit, including when and where it began, nor provide information about the agency's pursuit policy. In an email, the spokesperson wrote "Our hearts go out to the victim and his family," adding that State Parks was "working closely" with Carlsbad police to investigate the incident.

Police shut down both directions of Carlsbad Boulevard between Palomar Airport Road and Island Way for more than three hours, according to the department. Southbound lanes of the road were reopened around 4:30 p.m., but northbound lanes remained closed into the evening.

Carlsbad police asked anyone with information about the crash, including any witnesses, to call investigator Adam Bentley at (442) 339-5559.

Updates :

6:37 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022 : This story was updated with a statement from State Parks.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .