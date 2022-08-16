ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Media is back to anonymous, one-source stories on Trump that we can’t trust anymore

By David Marcus
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSheP_0hISlXwk00
Donald Trump's FBI raid has media outlets sharing allegations from unknown sources, making people questioning if the insight is made up. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

It feels like old times. In the wake of the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, the mainstream media are in a feeding frenzy the likes of which we haven’t seen since he exited the White House. The usual suspects, like The New York Times and Washington Post, which spent the four years of Trump’s presidency consistently and spectacularly beclowning themselves, are at it again.

Dare we say that it has “all the hallmarks” of media incompetence?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YGeu_0hISlXwk00
New York Times and Washington Post are using anonymous sources to reveal major allegations.

Take The Washington Post: Using its signature anonymous single-source style, it broke the alleged news that Trump was in possession of documents “related to nuclear weapons.” What exactly does that mean? Honestly, based on Post’s coverage of Russiagate, when so many “bombshells” fizzled when the details emerged, you have to wonder if it’s the White House pastry chef’s recipe for nuclear chocolate cake.

The Times, meanwhile, informs us that Trump sought to send a secret message to Attorney General Merrick Garland, this according to — wait for it — “a person familiar with the exchange.” A person. This is basically the journalistic equivalent of “My cousin’s girlfriend knows a guy.”

Could these juicy details rushed into print turn out to be true? Maybe. Do the American people have good reason to believe they aren’t true given the recent track record of the liberal press? Absolutely.

After all, we watched these selfsame media treat the farcical Steele dossier like it was the fifth gospel and spend years clinging to the Russian-collusion hoax. We watched them not only bury the Hunter Biden laptop story just days before the 2020 election but smear the journalists who broke that very real story as dupes promoting Russian disinformation.

This print first, ask questions later approach is why Gallup found a record-low 16% of Americans have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in newspapers and just 11% do in TV news. There are probably communicable diseases that are more popular than the news media at this point. Back in 2014, before Trump broke the brains and standards of everyone with a journalism-school degree, both those questions had media trust about 10 points higher.

For seven years every story, big and small, has been treated like it might be the one that finally breaks the dam, that makes Republicans far and wide denounce Trump, makes his voters feel pangs of shame and maybe even leads to the perp-walk fantasy that never seems to die.

And it’s not just about Trump. When the Jussie Smollett hoax and the Nicholas Sandmann slander took place, the CNNs and MSNBCs of the world didn’t hesitate or gather facts, they leapt feet first into the narrative that these stories were evidence of the evil racism so supposedly pervasive in our society. Then the stories collapsed.

Sometimes it feels like we are minutes away from our legacy newspapers manipulating the weather report to push climate alarmism or the baseball standings to promote equity among the ball clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYjXR_0hISlXwk00
Actor Jussie Smollet faced ridicule from media outlets from his alleged attack, without factual evidence.

Our news media have gotten so much so fabulously wrong so fantastically often that one might expect a dollop or two of self-examination from them. But as the stampede of half-baked, shaky stories about the Trump raid rain down on us, it is perfectly clear that the liberal media have learned nothing. There is every reason to believe that many of these journalists will win awards for their fake news and refuse to give them back in two or three years when the actual truth comes out. Rinse and repeat.

The progressives who run our newsrooms see existential threats to democracy everywhere they look, except in the mirror. But how can a nation that does not trust its newspapers possibly function properly as a democracy? And how can we trust our newspapers when they err so grievously and refuse to ever admit they got anything wrong?

If trust is to return, it will come back slowly, but that process could begin today if these outlets would just take a breath, report the facts and stop acting like they are on some holy anti-Trump crusade. It really is up to them.

David Marcus is a Brooklyn-based columnist and author of “Charade: The Covid Lies That Crushed a Nation.”

Comments / 7

Dana Washburn
5d ago

🤣 you mean the Democrats that you can't trust that all started with Obama and how he killed America for 8 years and now telling is boy Biden how to destroy America

Reply
2
Mary Dixon
5d ago

it would be nice if journalist was just stick to the facts instead of opinions and lies

Reply
4
Related
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jussie Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#News Media#Mainstream Media#Tv News#Fbi#The White House#The New York Times#The Washington Post#American
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home

Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy