Motorcycle riders go that extra mile for cancer patients and their families

Avid motorcyclist Luke Pennings says his journey in helping others started 18 years ago when a friend and fellow rider named Janie was diagnosed with cancer and needed a stem cell transplant.

"She had to go to an anonymous donor," Pennings said. "Because the person wanted to remain anonymous, the insurance company would not cover the cost of the transplant."

So, Pennings decided to put together a benefit motorcycle ride.

"We had around 700 to 800 people join our event, and we more than covered the cost of her stem cell transplant,” the Willowbrook resident recalls.

The biker benefit turned into a yearly fundraiser that takes riders throughout the western suburbs.

It also led to the creation of the nonprofit, Ride Janie Ride .

Pennings says the organization’s goal is to cover everything insurance doesn't when it comes to cancer treatment — from gas and food costs to travel accommodations and other bills.

"We have no strings attached to our grants,” he said. “So, for a lot of families, what they will do is pay down their credit card debts, and they will pay their mortgages before they foreclose on their house."

For other families, it's about making the most out of a difficult situation.

One year, Ride Janie Ride assisted a family whose daughter didn't have an immune system, due to her cancer treatment.

Pennings said it was one of the hottest summers on record in Illinois.

"[The dad] called me up and he said, 'We found this used swimming pool and we wanted to know if we could spend $2,000 because my daughter can't go out in public, and we want to be able to have her go swimming.’

“This is what your family needs to live — to not have your life revolve and focus around cancer."

Ride Janie Ride has helped more than 75 families to date and raises an average of $150,000 each year.

"I love doing this," Pennings said. "I'll continue to do it until there's no more people to help."

