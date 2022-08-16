ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford

We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc.. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident,
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident With Injuries In Rockford

At approximately 7:35 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and W Whitman Street in Rockford for a auto accident. This was being described as a two vehicle accident. One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 8:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford for reports a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The extent of the pedestrians injuries are unknown at this time, they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim At A Local Motel…

It happened around 9:30 pm at a motel in the 7800 block of W State st. We can only confirm 1 person has been stabbed. If WCSO releases information, we will update this…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: One Vehicle Rollover Accident On I-90

At approximately 1:35 this morning emergency personnel were called to I-90, just east of Mill Road for reports of a auto accident. The accident is being described as a one vehicle rollover that ended up about 50 yards off the roadway. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and both...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight

At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Accident In Rockford

At approximately 2:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N 1st Street and E Jefferson Street in Rockford for reports of a accident with injuries. Two ambulances were needed for multiple persons injured, with one ambulance possibly transporting three injured children. The extent of injuries is...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenager and two adults are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, near Conklin Elementary School. Police asked the public to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Three people injured in Thursday night shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL

