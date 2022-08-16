Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident On The SW Side
Sources are reporting another shooting incident. This one happened around midnight in the neighborhood of Central, Ogilby, S Main, etc.. Initial reports are saying multiple shots were fired. It is unclear if it is just once shooting incident, or multiple incidents. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident,
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release information On A Stabbing That Happened Over The Weekend
Rockford PD Release information On A Stabbing That Happened Over The Weekend. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m.,. Rockford Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a. report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers met with the 34-year-old male...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident With Injuries In Rockford
At approximately 7:35 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and W Whitman Street in Rockford for a auto accident. This was being described as a two vehicle accident. One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 8:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford for reports a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The extent of the pedestrians injuries are unknown at this time, they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Requested To Scene Of Vehicle Vs House Accident
At approximately 3:00 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of Coolidge Place in Rockford for reports a vehicle hit a house. Two ambulances were requested to the scene to transport the injured to local hospitals, the extent of injuries is unknown. that IS provided to us…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim At A Local Motel…
It happened around 9:30 pm at a motel in the 7800 block of W State st. We can only confirm 1 person has been stabbed. If WCSO releases information, we will update this…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business
Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business. Initial reports are saying several police officers,. Including the police helicopter are working a scene at/near the Walgeens on S Alpine. Unconfirmed reports said that there may have been a robbery nearby. Officials have not yet released any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: One Vehicle Rollover Accident On I-90
At approximately 1:35 this morning emergency personnel were called to I-90, just east of Mill Road for reports of a auto accident. The accident is being described as a one vehicle rollover that ended up about 50 yards off the roadway. Two ambulances were requested to the scene and both...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Accident In Rockford
At approximately 2:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of N 1st Street and E Jefferson Street in Rockford for reports of a accident with injuries. Two ambulances were needed for multiple persons injured, with one ambulance possibly transporting three injured children. The extent of injuries is...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Teenager Seriously Injured In Accident Riding On Mini Dirt Bike
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to a accident in the 3100 block of Liberty Drive in Rockford. Initial reports are this was a accident involving a mini dirt bike that allegedly hit a vehicle. That’s the only description provided at the moment. A teenager was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. Police did not provide further details, except to say that the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive around 9:15 p.m.
WIFR
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenager and two adults are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, near Conklin Elementary School. Police asked the public to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Construction Workers Accidentally Set Roofing Materials On Fire, Causing $40,000 in damages
Around 10:45 am the Rockford FD responded to 225 S 12th st, at Heartwood Creations. 3 Engines, 2 ladders, 2 chiefs, 1 ambulance and 22 firefighters responded within 3 minutes of the initial dispatch. Construction workers were working on the roof, when some roofing materials ignited. The fire spread to...
WIFR
Three people injured in Thursday night shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Criminals Vandalizing Belvidere, Police Asking For Your Help…
Over the past two evenings (15th and 16th), between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the Belvidere Police Department has taken approximately 19 reports of criminal damage to vehicle. In most of these cases the vehicles were parked on the street. A dark colored S.U.V. was seen in the area of...
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
Madison police release photos of suspects in catalytic converter theft
MADISON, Wis. — Police have released photos of two suspects they said took a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Madison last month. The theft happened in the overnight hours of July 24 in the 1300 block of Tompkins Drive, police said in an incident report Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or...
Comments / 1