Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Improvement Program
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
WGRZ TV
Baby café opens on Delaware ave in buffalo
A new café is opening up in Buffalo, but it's not for coffee and baked goods. This café is for newborn babies and their parents.
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Karaoke Saloon Boat Coming To Buffalo, New York
Imagine being on the shore of the water and seeing a boat cruise by with 40 people screaming 'Hit Me With My Best Shot' or 'Man I Feel Like A Woman.' Well, that's about to happen on the Erie Canal shoreline as a brand new party boat has hit the water.
Seneca Nation marks 20-year anniversary of casino deal with New York
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's a 20-year anniversary for the Seneca Nation and State of New York since they joined together to sign a deal to allow the start of casino gaming. But it's been a bumpy relationship between the two as they set the stage for potentially difficult negotiations on a new gaming compact for 2023.
The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose
If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
stepoutbuffalo.com
10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY
Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
Places To Catch The Best Sunsets In Buffalo
As we get closer and closer to Fall and Winter here in Western New York, this is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. If you want to get together with friends and family there are several places in Western New York that will give you the best views of the sun setting out West.
wnypapers.com
Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion
Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo nonprofit working to outfit women for the workforce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local non-profit is preparing women for the workforce. Dress for Success Buffalo, who recently hosted a pop-up shop on Jefferson Avenue, is a non-profit that provides life changing employment programs, free professional business attire, and tools to become financially independent. Dress for Success...
New Waterfront Restaurant and Tap House Coming to North Tonawanda
With summer starting to wind down, many in Western New York are looking forward to the fall with all the fun activities and food that are centered around September and October. Once the Erie County Fair ends, many have a tunnel vision towards the cooler weeks and months, but there's...
Gov. Hochul announces major waterfront projects in Buffalo
$10 million will go toward rebuilding Wilkeson Pointe, a place Hochul says will be "the real epicenter of activity down on our waterfront."
WGRZ TV
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo
It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)
If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
