Brain-eating amoeba suspected in new Midwest death
The amoeba is typically found in southern states because it thrives in waters that are warmer than 86 degrees, but cases have migrated north in recent years.
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Impaired driving enforcement increased state wide surrounding Labor Day
Police departments across the state of Tennessee are increasing their impaired driving enforcement around the Labor Day holiday.
CDC investigating ‘fast-moving’ E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens
Federal authorities are investigating a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak that was identified in Ohio and Michigan, with nearly 30 people infected by the bacteria from an unknown source.
Two Silver Alerts still active in East Tennessee
Two Silver Alerts were issued for people who are currently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022
The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns …. High School Football Friday Frenzy Week 1 halftime …. Waterfalls to See in the Great Smoky Mountains National …. Enthusiastic Teacher Not Slowing Down...
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
