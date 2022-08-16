ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

6 dolphins rescued and released off Cape Cod in the last week

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Four were rescued and released last Thursday, and the other two on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSoaT_0hISkhmv00
The International Fund for Animal Welfare rescued four dolphins off of Cape Cod last Thursday before releasing them. International Fund for Animal Welfare

Two dolphins were rescued and released off of Cape Cod Monday, bringing the total number of dolphins released on the Cape this past week to six.

The two dolphins were in just one to two feet of water at Point of Rocks in Brewster when they were found early Monday morning, according to NBC 10 Boston.

The person who found them called the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which released the dolphins at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown later that morning.

Last week on Thursday, IFAW released four dolphins back into the wild in Provincetown, it said in a news release. The dolphins had become stranded in Wellfleet Harbor.

IFAW said it got the first report of several animals close to shore near Provincetown Wednesday afternoon. One dolphin was already stranded, but was pushed off by bystanders.

Further human interference on land and by boat led to increased stress for the dolphins before responders could arrive, the IFAW said. The IFAW team spotted the dolphins swimming farther offshore near Truro later that day, but the tide was incoming and prevented them from intervening.

“By morning light on Thursday, volunteer responders identified four common dolphins swimming near the Wellfleet Pier, and we knew something had to be done,” Brian Sharp, IFAW’s Director of Marine Mammal Rescue & Research said in the release.

“We were concerned by the animals’ behavior and the dropping tide given our previous experience with summer boat traffic and heat. In consultation with NOAA, we made the decision to herd the dolphins closer to shore for the best chance of a successful rescue.”

IFAW said they carefully coaxed the dolphins toward shallow water and away from a dangerous stranding area known as Chipman’s Cove so that they could be put on a stretcher.

Local

All four dolphins were taken to a deeper water release site off Provincetown in IFAW’s mobile dolphin rescue clinic, the non-profit said. The truck enables IFAW veterinarians and experts to assess a dolphin’s health and stabilize them while quickly travelling to the best site for release.

The dolphins were released as a pod and swam off closely together, the IFAW said.

Back in May, the IFAW rescued and released seven dolphins trapped in the Herring River. In April, it rescued two massive dolphins — one 550 pounds and the other 726 pounds.

The shores of Cape Cod are a global hotspot for dolphin and whale strandings, according to the IFAW. Dolphins get stranded there more often than anywhere else in the world, it said.

IFAW said nearly 80% of stranded dolphins they rescue are able to be released back into the wild.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
capecod.com

Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A car and motorcycle collided in Mashpee around 8:15 PM Friday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Sea Oaks. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to fly the motorcyclist to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and crash reconstruction was conducted by Mashpee Police.
MASHPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brewster, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Truro, MA
Provincetown, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Provincetown, MA
Brewster, MA
Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Brewster, MA
Lifestyle
Provincetown, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
CBS Boston

Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Vineyard bridge found

EDGARTOWN - The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown was found Thursday, police said.Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt. Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found Tavaughn Bulgin's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was on the pond side of the bridge in a marshy area.The brothers were living in Oak Bluffs this summer while working at Nomans Restaurant as seasonal workers.The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast Sunday night.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. 
EDGARTOWN, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Dolphins#Swimming#Point Of Rocks#Nbc#Ifaw
Boston

Fires continue in Massachusetts, public caution is advised

Locals donated snacks, water, and other supplies to firefighting efforts in Lynn. As fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, an uptick in smoke is leading officials to issue warnings to the public. Wildfires in Lynn, Sherborn, Saugus, and more kept fire officials busy this weekend. And while firefighters across town...
SAUGUS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
Boston

‘A first for everything’: Stuck in traffic, Boston meteorologist delivers morning forecast from his car

No one, it seems, can escape Boston’s traffic. Not even the city’s broadcast meteorologists. WBZ meteorologist Jacob Wycoff was late to work Friday as he got stuck in a backup on the Mass. Pike caused by crash. The snarl meant he had to send in his morning forecast from a new location — his car — bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase “traffic and weather together.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston

New drought numbers don’t bode well for Boston area

Almost 40% of the state is now in "extreme" drought. The entire state of Massachusetts is now in some sort of drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. And not only that, but almost 95% of the state is classified as being in “severe” or “extreme” drought, both of which historically have impacts on crops, wildlife, and amount of groundwater available.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s the latest you need to know about the Orange Line shutdown

“It will be impossible to avoid chaos altogether." MBTA Orange Line riders are getting a big shake-up to their commutes. Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, the T branch will completely close for 30 days — an unprecedented move Gov. Charlie Baker and the MBTA contend will provide ample opportunity for long-needed repairs to make service on the line safer and more efficient.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy