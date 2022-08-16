Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
azbigmedia.com
Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report
Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks among Top 10 cities for thrifting
It takes about 700 gallons of water to make just one T-shirt. That’s the cost of high fashion – a cost that many deem much too dear for our planet. Instead of buying off the rack, many people have been turning to thrift stores. It’s not only environmentally friendly to do so, but you can find all kinds of styles there – a variety that’s hard to beat. And Phoenix is a hot spot for thrifting, ranking as the eighth-best place in the nation for thrifting.
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes
Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women of 2022: Amy Walters, CTCA
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Amy Walters, vice president of product operations at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
Libraries drop fines, add services to entice readers to return
COVID-19 closed libraries across the Valley and interrupted most services and programs. Now, more than two years into the pandemic, library systems are thinking outside the book to bring back cardholders of all ages. They’re doing it two ways. One way is the elimination of fines on overdue materials...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver
TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said. The situation began after a vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Ruth Veloria, University of Phoenix
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Ruth Veloria, chief strategy and customer officer for the University of Phoenix. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
New BBQ Joint Now Open
A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
38-Year-Old Janelle Littlebear Kills 2 Persons In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pinal County authorities reported that a woman killed 2 people in San Tan Valley last week in a multi-vehicle accident. Janelle Littlebear, 38, is currently facing two [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Considering a side hustle? Phoenix couple finds success renting backyard
Record high inflation and rising costs on just about everything could be hurting your wallet. It could also have you thinking about picking up a side gig for some extra cash.
kiowacountypress.net
Scottsdale Arizona hit with monsoon flooding, high winds, over weekend
(The Center Square) - The valley city of Scottsdale is cleaning up the aftermath of a weekend of flooding and high winds from monsoons that rolled through the valley. Power is restored and roadways are reopened as of Monday morning in Scottsdale after the monsoon knocked down power poles and resulted in some areas of fast-moving floodwater in some parts of the city.
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
kjzz.org
Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment
Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman wanted for robbing multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint. On Aug. 3 and 4, the suspect reportedly visited four Circle Ks and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks. Officers say she went to the...
Comments / 0