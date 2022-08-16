Read full article on original website
Related
MaineHealth and Anthem settle long-running contract dispute
Times Record, The (Brunswick, ME) Maine's two health care heavyweights, MaineHealth and Anthem , have settled a long-running contract dispute that threatened to upend health markets in the state. Patients with. Anthem. health insurance will continue to receive in-network care at. Maine Medical Center. in. Portland. after the state's biggest...
World Insurance Associates Increases Rhode Island Presence with the Acquisition of Howard Russell Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Howard Russell Insurance. was founded in 1956 by. Howard E. Russell. , Jr., and his wife,...
Experts: Inflation Reduction Act keeps health care premiums low in West Virginia
Times West Virginian (Fairmont) Among the changes ushered in with the act, which was signed into law this week by President. , is a continuation of subsidies for health care insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act that were brought in with the American Rescue Plan. These subsidies dropped the...
Citizens surpasses 1M policies; rates to increase soon 'Challenging times' fuel state-backed insurance
Florida's insurer of last resort has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2013. And, with the state of the private insurance market still in disarray, there are no signs that this growth trend is slowing down. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hit the milestone earlier this month, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Health insurance rates rising 10% in NY
Leader, The (Corning, NY) Health insurance rates will increase on average 9.7% next year for individuals and 7.9% for small group plans, state records show. The insurance premium rate increases came in well below the proposed rates sought by health insurers, which requested rate hikes of nearly 19% and 16.5% for individuals and small group plans, respectively.
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Directs Health Insurance Companies to Help Lower Health Insurance Costs for Michiganders Under Inflation Reduction Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance. health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. This is possible because of an extension of premium subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act, which are already saving enrolled Michiganders nearly.
Illinois Auditor General: 'Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, Self-Insurers Security Fund – Financial Audit'
(Commission) did not ensure all events and transactions impacting the. (Fund 940) were appropriately recorded in its internal accounting records and presented fairly in its financial statements. During initial testing, we noted amounts recorded within Fund 940's financial statements did not internally tie out among the various statements. These errors...
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help Alabamians with health insurance, prescription costs, HHS says
The act will also cap prescription and insulin costs for certain Medicare users, lower health insurance premiums, and provide expanded financial assistance for certain beneficiaries below the poverty level according to a report released by the White House Thursday. “I think that we’ re going to have good cooperation from all sectors in the health care…
RELATED PEOPLE
Eighteen AGs investigating Morningstar's ESG policies, alleged anti-Israel bias
(The Center Square) – Morningstar Inc. and its subsidiary, Sustainalytics, are being investigated by 18 attorneys general for alleged consumer fraud or unfair trade practices. Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he’s leading the inquiry into the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing ratings. Schmitt, who’s…
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.— A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he committed to making public at least part of the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. The Justice Department also revealed during Thursday's hearing that the investigation into…
Disturbance heading for Gulf has become 'a little better organized,' hurricane forecasters say
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) A tropical disturbance heading for the Gulf of Mexico has become "a little better organized," hurricane forecasters said Thursday. The system is expected to move over the water toward. Mexico. and southern. Texas. , according to the. 1 p.m. update from the. National Hurricane Center.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0