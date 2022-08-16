ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Seminole District

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday Football Extra rolls on now with a look at the always strong Seminole District. Last fall, half of the teams in the district made the postseason and it is expected to be a crucible again in 2022. “You better strap your chin strap on tight....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

VMI welcomes 385 new cadets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats, or newly admitted cadets, arrived early Saturday morning at the Virginia Military Institute. Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move-in with their loved ones. This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of whom are women. Many say it’s meaningful...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaves to take Virginia Tech job

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Lexington, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Lexington, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Salem, VA
Lexington, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
Roanoke, VA
Basketball
WDBJ7.com

Changes headed for Alleghany Highlands football

Alleghany County, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are headed for the Alleghany Highlands as the school district has started to merge. As a result, this is the final season where Covington and Alleghany will have independent football teams. In 2023, the merging high schools will produce the Alleghany High School Cougars,...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pence among special guests for Liberty’s fall Convocation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak during Liberty University’s Convocation September 14, according to the university. This will be Pence’s third visit to Liberty. He spoke at Convocation in October 2016, while he was governor of Indiana and a candidate for vice president, then delivered the keynote address at Liberty’s 46th Commencement in 2019.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New book highlights trailblazing career

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rawleigh Quarles Sr. has served as the Senior Pastor of Staunton Avenue Church of God for over 20 years. But long before he led the Roanoke congregation, he was a trailblazer in the Roanoke City Fire Department, rising through the ranks to become the city’s first Black fire chief.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Byington
Person
Bobby Cremins
Person
Dan Earl
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmi#Keydets#Jmu#Georgia Southern#The College Of Charleston
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job. After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start. With members of the marching bands laying down the beat...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area. About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday. The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Leonard Cohen doc playing at Grandin

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A documentary about the song “Hallelujah” and its creator, Leonard Cohen, is playing at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke. Movie critic and Hollins University professor Brent Stevens stopped by 7@four to talk about the movie, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song. Watch the...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy