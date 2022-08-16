Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
FFE PREVIEW: New coaches bring history and high expectations to new programs
(WDBJ) - When Chris Watts left Liberty High School after 21 seasons at the helm, former Minuteman Daryl Robertson was a natural replacement, but also a historic one. With his hire, the 34-year-old became the first Black head coach in the storied history of Virginia’s Seminole District. “It was...
WDBJ7.com
Seminole District
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday Football Extra rolls on now with a look at the always strong Seminole District. Last fall, half of the teams in the district made the postseason and it is expected to be a crucible again in 2022. “You better strap your chin strap on tight....
WDBJ7.com
VMI welcomes 385 new cadets
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of rats, or newly admitted cadets, arrived early Saturday morning at the Virginia Military Institute. Families gathered for Matriculation Day and to help move-in with their loved ones. This year the institution is welcoming 385 rats, 53 of whom are women. Many say it’s meaningful...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sports Director Travis Wells leaves to take Virginia Tech job
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Travis Wells, WDBJ7 Sports Director since 2008, has been named assistant athletics director for strategic communications at Virginia Tech, according to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. Wells will serve as the primary communications contact for Virginia Tech Football, among other duties. “Travis will be...
WDBJ7.com
Changes headed for Alleghany Highlands football
Alleghany County, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are headed for the Alleghany Highlands as the school district has started to merge. As a result, this is the final season where Covington and Alleghany will have independent football teams. In 2023, the merging high schools will produce the Alleghany High School Cougars,...
WDBJ7.com
VMI welcomes new cadets, celebrates 25th anniversary of women being admitted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Matriculation Day at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) can be an emotional time for cadets and their families as a new chapter begins. It’s the day a new batch of “rats,” or cadets, will be officially admitted, but this moment also marks a “key” part of their history.
WDBJ7.com
Pence among special guests for Liberty’s fall Convocation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak during Liberty University’s Convocation September 14, according to the university. This will be Pence’s third visit to Liberty. He spoke at Convocation in October 2016, while he was governor of Indiana and a candidate for vice president, then delivered the keynote address at Liberty’s 46th Commencement in 2019.
WDBJ7.com
New book highlights trailblazing career
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rawleigh Quarles Sr. has served as the Senior Pastor of Staunton Avenue Church of God for over 20 years. But long before he led the Roanoke congregation, he was a trailblazer in the Roanoke City Fire Department, rising through the ranks to become the city’s first Black fire chief.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WDBJ7.com
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County renames two bridges after Virginia State troopers
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County held a bridge dedication ceremony Friday to honor the lives of State Troopers Henry Noel Harmon and Henry Murray Brooks. The U.S. 29 north bridge in Hurt will be named after State Trooper Henry Brooks, who was struck and killed by a driver while investigating a crash on 29 in 1956.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday. The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job. After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start. With members of the marching bands laying down the beat...
WDBJ7.com
Warren Street Festival celebrating Black history in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Warren Street Historical Society will present the 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will have an honorary brunch at 10 a.m., a “History in the Making Expo” at noon, and many local talents and live performances.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area. About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday. The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville...
WDBJ7.com
Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in person back to school extravenganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools are a couple of days away from the first day of class. Saturday RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Leonard Cohen doc playing at Grandin
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A documentary about the song “Hallelujah” and its creator, Leonard Cohen, is playing at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke. Movie critic and Hollins University professor Brent Stevens stopped by 7@four to talk about the movie, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song. Watch the...
WDBJ7.com
