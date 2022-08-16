LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak during Liberty University’s Convocation September 14, according to the university. This will be Pence’s third visit to Liberty. He spoke at Convocation in October 2016, while he was governor of Indiana and a candidate for vice president, then delivered the keynote address at Liberty’s 46th Commencement in 2019.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO