Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists
Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya continues to impress in the minor leagues.
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak
Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive...
FOX Sports
White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game
Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Cards catcher Molina missing 2 games for 'business matters'
PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the restricted list Saturday and is expected to miss the next two games. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Molina left for “business matters” and is expected to return to the team on Monday. Marmol added that the star previously asked permission to leave for the weekend and the request was granted.
FOX Sports
Cubs face the Brewers with 1-0 series lead
Milwaukee Brewers (63-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2...
FOX Sports
Pujols leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (68-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-65, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -134, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Marlins aim to stop skid in matchup with the Dodgers
Miami Marlins (52-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-5, 1.92 ERA, .94 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, Marlins +149; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game
Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Dodgers' Dustin May activated following Tommy John rehab
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-hand pitcher Dustin May from their 60-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. He is set to start Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. May's return comes on the heels of news that fellow RHP Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug....
FOX Sports
Olson's check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson's check-swing double to left with the infield shifted the other way brought home the tying run in the 11th, and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud won it with a single through the drawn-in defense as the Atlanta Braves came back twice in extra innings to beat the Houston Astros 5-4 Saturday night.
FOX Sports
Seager, Mathias hits in 10th lead Rangers past Twins 4-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-2) drove in Marcus Semien,...
