Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
California Legislature: Slouching towards end of session
A piece of legislation’s particular place in that line is the complex product of political horse-trading, the competing priorities of the state Assembly and Senate and the whims of legislative leadership. So it’s not always easy to predict when the final vote will come. The timing for Sen....
ijpr.org
Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season
The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
ijpr.org
Judge OKs class-action lawsuit alleging Oregon foster care dysfunction
Plaintiffs alleging widespread dysfunction within Oregon’s foster care system can now sue on behalf of all children within that system, a judge ruled this week. With that decision by U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken, a three-year-old lawsuit against the state can potentially achieve a greater impact on a system that plaintiffs say struggles to place children in adequate facilities, doesn’t set kids up to live alone once they age out of the system and frequently traumatizes thousands of youth in state custody.
ijpr.org
Which pesticides are polluting Oregon streams? New site shares state findings
Results from 20 years of stream testing show voluntary program has succeeded in some areas, struggles in others. Fruit grower Brian Nakamura remembers when the state started pesticide testing in the streams near his orchards more than 22 years ago. He can point to exactly what sparked him and fellow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ijpr.org
The head of Oregon’s public defense system is fired, after months of tumult
Steve Singer survived the first attempt at his job. The state’s top public defender was not as fortunate the second time around. In a widely expected move, the commission overseeing Oregon’s flagging public defense system voted to fire Singer on Thursday, in a 6-2 vote with one member absent. Singer has led the Office of Public Defense Services for nearly eight months, winning fans among public defenders. But his confrontational style has grated on commissioners, employees and Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters.
Comments / 0