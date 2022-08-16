Plaintiffs alleging widespread dysfunction within Oregon’s foster care system can now sue on behalf of all children within that system, a judge ruled this week. With that decision by U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken, a three-year-old lawsuit against the state can potentially achieve a greater impact on a system that plaintiffs say struggles to place children in adequate facilities, doesn’t set kids up to live alone once they age out of the system and frequently traumatizes thousands of youth in state custody.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO