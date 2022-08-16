ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

California Legislature: Slouching towards end of session

A piece of legislation’s particular place in that line is the complex product of political horse-trading, the competing priorities of the state Assembly and Senate and the whims of legislative leadership. So it’s not always easy to predict when the final vote will come. The timing for Sen....
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season

The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Judge OKs class-action lawsuit alleging Oregon foster care dysfunction

Plaintiffs alleging widespread dysfunction within Oregon’s foster care system can now sue on behalf of all children within that system, a judge ruled this week. With that decision by U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken, a three-year-old lawsuit against the state can potentially achieve a greater impact on a system that plaintiffs say struggles to place children in adequate facilities, doesn’t set kids up to live alone once they age out of the system and frequently traumatizes thousands of youth in state custody.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
ijpr.org

The head of Oregon’s public defense system is fired, after months of tumult

Steve Singer survived the first attempt at his job. The state’s top public defender was not as fortunate the second time around. In a widely expected move, the commission overseeing Oregon’s flagging public defense system voted to fire Singer on Thursday, in a 6-2 vote with one member absent. Singer has led the Office of Public Defense Services for nearly eight months, winning fans among public defenders. But his confrontational style has grated on commissioners, employees and Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy