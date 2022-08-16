Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
NBC Sports
Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
Texans cut LB Tae Davis, FB Andy Janovich
In addition to releasing Davis, Houston is cutting fullback Andy Janovich, per a team announcement. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March. A sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016, Janovich earned himself a three-year extension in Denver in 2019 but was traded to the Browns during the subsequent offseason.
NBC Sports
Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers
Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence has to calm down, settle in early in games
The Jaguars played quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the entire first half of Saturday’s game against the Steelers and all four of the full drives he led ended in Pittsburgh territory. Those drives only resulted in six points, however. Ryan Santoso missed one of his three field goal tries and...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
NBC Sports
Packers to activate David Bakhtiari Sunday
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t be staying on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season again this year. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that Bakhtiari will be activated from the list. Bakhtiari tore his ACL late in the 2020 season and missed all but one game last year while working his way back. He had another procedure on his knee this offseason and landing on the PUP list at the start of camp left it unclear if he’d be available for the Packers at the start of the season.
NBC Sports
Packers release Ty Clary, Chauncey Manac
The Packers announced a pair of cuts on Sunday. Center Ty Clary and linebacker Chauncey Manac were both released from the roster. The Packers now have 83 players on their roster. All 32 teams need to slash their rosters to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. The final cut to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Tom Brady mystery sparks speculation that he’s The Masked Singer
The fact that no one knows anything about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s current whereabouts during an extended training-camp hiatus for “personal” reasons invites speculation as to where he is and what he’s doing. The longer it lasts, the crazier the speculation. And the speculation on Friday...
NBC Sports
Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders was “almost a done deal” in 2020
No, the Dolphins and the Buccaneers weren’t the only teams tampering with Tom Brady in 2020. The Raiders apparently were, too. Along with Rob Gronkowski. In the first-ever “GronkCast” conducted in connection with a UFC event, UFC president Dana White boasted that he’d brokered a deal for Brady and Gronk to go to the Raiders — but that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
NBC Sports
Perry: Teams have called Patriots about Kendrick Bourne trade
Is the New England Patriots' wide receiver room a little too crowded?. While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they do have several starting-caliber pass-catchers -- including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and offseason addition DeVante Parker -- and a promising rookie in second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
How Browns are challenging Eagles with something they rarely see
BEREA, Ohio – The Eagles don’t see play action. Not like this. So every time they got beat by the Browns on play action Thursday, they saw it as a learning experience. And there were quite a few learning experiences. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski loves play action, and...
NBC Sports
How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired
EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.
NBC Sports
Will anyone fall for the 49ers’ new Jimmy Garoppolo bluff?
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10.
NBC Sports
A full-season Deshaun Watson suspension may have been better for the Browns
It would have been bad for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to have been suspended for the full season. It arguably wouldn’t have been quite so bad for the Browns. If Watson had missed the full season, his contract would have tolled until next year. It would have been a true suspension of his career. He would have gotten the minimum salary for 2023 (something in the range of $1 million), instead of the $46 million he’s due to earn. And he would have been under contract through 2027, not 2026.
NBC Sports
Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison
Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
NBC Sports
10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2
CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
NBC Sports
P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night
Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Rory McIlroy throws fan’s remote-controlled golf ball into pond
The third round of the 2022 BMW Championship on Saturday featured a bizarre scene involving Rory McIlroy, a fan and a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was awaiting a bunker shot from playing partner Scott Stallings on the 15th hole at Delaware’s Wilmington Country Club, a fan interrupted play by getting a remote-controlled golf ball onto the green.
GOLF・
Comments / 0