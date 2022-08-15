2 Dope BFFs From A ‘90s Kinda World Launch ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials’

Are you ready for the Adult ‘Hood?

Two 30-something BFFs from a ’90s kinda world are celebrating the decade that shaped them on Reach Media/Urban One’s hilariously relatable new podcast ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials.’

In 6 hilariously relatable episodes, Alejandro (1983) and Lexi with the Curls (1984) will have honest discussions about dating (at almost 40), navigating the entertainment industry, dealing with late-30s anxieties, and much more.

They’ll also interview ‘ 90s icons , delve into taboo topics, highlight essential movies/shows to watch, and potentially connect with lifelong crushes like Master P and Countess Vaughn .

Check out the first episode (and subscribe!) below:

‘The Adult ‘Hood’ marks the latest Urban One/Reach Media podcast to launch after last year’s ‘The Undressing Room’ co-hosted by Eva Marcille from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and Lore’l from The Morning Hustle who give their spicy takes on gossip, entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty.

The fresh and fun podcast (presented by Macy’s) is powered by the largest Black-owned and operated media company in the country (Urban One) and its nationally syndicated radio division Reach Media.

“We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by Macy’s, a brand that defines American style and culture,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media.

“ The Undressing Room” will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

For more information about ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials,’ click here .