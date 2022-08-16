ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of tough decisions to make in the foreseeable future. Kevin Durant wants out, Kyrie Irving is on an expiring contract, and Ben Simmons’ contract status restricts the potential trade return for Durant. As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals:...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
Kendrick Bourne reportedly drawing trade interest amid quiet training camp and preseason

Bourne didn't play in Friday's game. Following an offseason full of hype, Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has had an underwhelming start to his second season in New England. In training camp, the wideout’s mostly recorded no more than a reception per practice in team drills. In the first joint practice with the Panthers, Bourne was sent to the sideline prior to a snap due to an equipment issue – causing Bill Belichick to chew him out – before appearing to throw a punch that escalated a fight. After getting tossed out of Tuesday’s practice for the punch, Bourne was relegated to mostly taking second-team snaps during team drills.
On3.com

ESPN Releases Final SP+ Rankings

ESPN has a number of rankings they release each season. One of the more unique rankings is their SP+ formula. Earlier today ESPN released its top 25 and Oregon made the cut. But just barely. Before we get to the list, here’s a little about ESPN’s SP+ and the formula....
