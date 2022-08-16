ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 2

Related
SFGate

Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a sunny October morning, the nation's top intelligence, military and diplomatic leaders filed into the Oval Office for an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden. They arrived bearing a highly classified intelligence analysis, compiled from newly obtained satellite images, intercepted communications and human sources, that amounted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
John Bolton
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Power#The European Union#State Department#Iranian#Reuters#Eu
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani Offers Yet Another Story for Mar-a-Lago Docs: Trump Was Just Keeping Them Safe

Rudy Giuliani has added a new excuse to the Rolodex of reasons put forward by Trumpworld to explain the alleged classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. In an appearance on Newsmax, the former president’s attorney suggested Donald Trump did have sensitive material but was just taking it to a safe place. “They want to make him responsible for having taken classified documents and preserve [sic] them,” he said. “Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents, it’s about destroying them or hiding them or giving them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in in the first place.” Among the other stories put forward by Trump and his allies: There were no classified documents; any classified documents would have been handed over if the FBI had asked; Trump had a “standing order” to declassify it all; Trump could have declassified it all if he chose; the documents were privileged; and the FBI planted evidence.
POTUS
Mother Jones

Trump Took Top Secret Documents to Mar-a-Lago Because It’s So Safe There

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump has offered a swirling array of excuses for why he took secret documents from the White House, stashed them around his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and refused to return them to the US government—which precipitated a raid by a team of FBI agents. The most recent Trump World narrative is not that the documents weren’t secret or needed to be kept secure. Actually, his lawyers now say, Trump is very interested in securing sensitive government documents. The reasoning seems to be that a country club allowing thousands of people to wander the grounds for a fee, will keep the material—said to include information labeled with the highest level of restriction, including some documents related to our nuclear arsenal—more secure than the ultra-secure, fortified residence of the most powerful person in the world, surrounded by law enforcement and military defenses. Also known as the White House.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Fox News

Pence says he didn't take classified material, calls for 'unprecedented transparency' after Mar-a-Lago raid

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he did not take any classified information or materials with him after he left office in January 2021. The comment comes as FBI officials found classified and "top secret" information among boxes of documents during a raid at former President Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago last week. The raid was part of a larger investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified information or potentially violated the Espionage Act.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump

Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
POTUS
Fox News

China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan

The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
FOREIGN POLICY
401ktv.com

U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked

U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
ECONOMY
NBC News

Full Panel: ‘Everybody’s pissed’ as voter anger motivates higher levels of midterm enthusiasm

It may be almost two years into the Biden presidency, but Trump’s political footprint is far from gone. NPR White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Marc Caputo and fmr. Communications Adviser to House Speaker Paul Ryan Brendan Buck join Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Aug. 19, 2022.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy