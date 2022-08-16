Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Russian State Media Calls Trump 'Our Agent,' Believes Mar-A-Lago Raid Is 'Persecution'
A top Russian propagandist and state media host said he is worried about Russia's "agent" former U.S. President Donald Trump following the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Russian-state TV show host Vladimir Solovyov made said he is worried that Trump could be branded a "Russian spy" and...
SFGate
Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a sunny October morning, the nation's top intelligence, military and diplomatic leaders filed into the Oval Office for an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden. They arrived bearing a highly classified intelligence analysis, compiled from newly obtained satellite images, intercepted communications and human sources, that amounted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Biden discusses Iran, Ukrainian nuclear power plant with UK, French, and German leaders
President Biden on Sunday met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, held by Russian forces since March. The White House said the leaders agreed to avoid military operations near the plant and that...
Assassination attempts: Iran threatens, targets dissidents on American soil
Members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran exclusively told Fox News Digital of the lengths the current regime in Tehran will go to try to kill them, even on American soil. "Since the start of the uprisings in Iran in 2017, Tehran stepped up its terror plots abroad,...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
John Bolton Says There's ‘No Evidence’ FBI Search Of Mar-A-Lago Was Partisan Overreach
“I think everybody just ought to calm down," Trump's former national security adviser said.
Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say
A federal judge unsealed documents Thursday that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Giuliani Offers Yet Another Story for Mar-a-Lago Docs: Trump Was Just Keeping Them Safe
Rudy Giuliani has added a new excuse to the Rolodex of reasons put forward by Trumpworld to explain the alleged classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. In an appearance on Newsmax, the former president’s attorney suggested Donald Trump did have sensitive material but was just taking it to a safe place. “They want to make him responsible for having taken classified documents and preserve [sic] them,” he said. “Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents, it’s about destroying them or hiding them or giving them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in in the first place.” Among the other stories put forward by Trump and his allies: There were no classified documents; any classified documents would have been handed over if the FBI had asked; Trump had a “standing order” to declassify it all; Trump could have declassified it all if he chose; the documents were privileged; and the FBI planted evidence.
Former CIA director said he agrees with notion that there's no political force more 'dangerous' than Republicans
Trump and his GOP allies have been accused of emboldening far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
Trump Took Top Secret Documents to Mar-a-Lago Because It’s So Safe There
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump has offered a swirling array of excuses for why he took secret documents from the White House, stashed them around his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and refused to return them to the US government—which precipitated a raid by a team of FBI agents. The most recent Trump World narrative is not that the documents weren’t secret or needed to be kept secure. Actually, his lawyers now say, Trump is very interested in securing sensitive government documents. The reasoning seems to be that a country club allowing thousands of people to wander the grounds for a fee, will keep the material—said to include information labeled with the highest level of restriction, including some documents related to our nuclear arsenal—more secure than the ultra-secure, fortified residence of the most powerful person in the world, surrounded by law enforcement and military defenses. Also known as the White House.
Anti-Trump conservative group says the GOP has become an 'authoritarian nationalist cult' that worships Donald Trump
The Lincoln Project said Liz Cheney's election loss marked "the end of the Republican Party." The anti-Trump group said the party now only bears the GOP "name and branding." The group called the new GOP "an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump." The Lincoln Project — an anti-Trump...
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Records Like a '5-Year-Old With a Toy': Former Official
"The only thing stacking up against the Republican Party are indictments, subpoenas and investigation," Gavin James said.
Pence says he didn't take classified material, calls for 'unprecedented transparency' after Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he did not take any classified information or materials with him after he left office in January 2021. The comment comes as FBI officials found classified and "top secret" information among boxes of documents during a raid at former President Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago last week. The raid was part of a larger investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified information or potentially violated the Espionage Act.
The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump
Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan
The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
401ktv.com
U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked
U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
Trump's PR Response To Raid May Not Work: Lawyer Says 'He Should Be Worried About All These Investigations'
Donald Trump could face a legal backlash, even as he criticizes the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence, Business Insider reported, citing legal experts. Trump Has Tall Order: Trump likes to "run the show" and is a big believer in a...
Full Panel: ‘Everybody’s pissed’ as voter anger motivates higher levels of midterm enthusiasm
It may be almost two years into the Biden presidency, but Trump’s political footprint is far from gone. NPR White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Marc Caputo and fmr. Communications Adviser to House Speaker Paul Ryan Brendan Buck join Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Aug. 19, 2022.
Fox News
