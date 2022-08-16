ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: LA Set to Embark on Bizarre Stretch of 2022 Schedule

Inside The Dodgers
The Dodgers are set to play 14 games in 13 days...solely against the Brewers and Marlins.

The Dodgers 2022 season has had plenty of quirks this year. Most notably, playing the Giants only five times and the Padres seven times before the All-Star break. Meaning, the Dodgers will have played 26 games against the Giants and Padres in the final 72 games of the regular season.

Currently, the Dodgers are fives games deep into a 22-game swatch of their schedule against teams outside of the NL West. After that, 29 of their final 32 games are in-division contests. Including, eight games against Arizona in 11 days in September, plus, a six-game series to cap off the season against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Today, the Dodgers will kick off a stretch of fourteen games...against just two teams.

The first series in the bizarro stretch is a four-gamer in Milwaukee. Then the Dodgers come home for a three-game weekend stretch against the Marlins, which should feature the return of starter Dustin May. On Monday, the Brewers come to town. LA will then enjoy an off-day to travel to Miami to play a rare, four-game wrap around series. The last game of the series will be played on Monday, August 29th.

Today, Julio Urias is set to face Freddy Peralta with first pitch set for 5:10PM PT. Prospect Ryan Pepiot , who's filling in for Clayton Kershaw while the veteran recovers from a back injury, will oppose Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday. Wednesday's game features Tony Gonsolin and Eric Lauer, with Andrew Heaney and 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.

Inside The Dodgers

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

