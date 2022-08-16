ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPVI Newschannel 6

Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina

OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

OPPD board votes to continue coal use at North Omaha plant — for now

OMAHA — Acknowledging impacts on public health, the Omaha Public Power District board voted unanimously Thursday to continue burning coal — for the near term — at its North Omaha power plant. Doing so is necessary, according to the utility’s board and administration, to keep electricity flowing...
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

NU's deferred maintenance program making headway, providing economic boost

Replacing roofs, paving new sidewalks and replacing light bulbs aren't the kind of projects that big-time donors normally flock to when the University of Nebraska comes calling. But leaky ceilings, jagged walkways and dim classrooms are the kinds of things students and faculty notice on campus — and expect the...
LINCOLN, NE

