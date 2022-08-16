Read full article on original website
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
Mobile Baptists push mayor for religious liberty ordinance over LGBTQ+ liaison concerns
A group of Mobile Baptist leaders met with Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Monday to express concerns about his appointment of two LGBTQ+ liaisons in February, and urged him to consider an ordinance protecting “religious liberty.”. The approximately 40-minute meeting included Stimpson and six representatives with the Mobile Baptist Association’s...
Mobile City Council faces choice over restoring Civic Center
It’s been over 15 years since the Mobile City Council first began discussing renovating the Mobile Civic Center, which is around 58 years old. Now, those discussions are becoming more serious. Populous Architects, a consulting firm based in Boston, unveiled their proposals for overhauling the civic center to the...
Service restored after water main break in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A broken water main near State Road 104 and Greeno Road in Fairhope is causing some problems for some residents. According to officials with the City of Fairhope maintenance workers are currently resolving the issue. Officials say that residents north of State Road 104 will be without water for the next four hours.
American Legion kicks off 16th annual Legacy Scholarship Run
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Leadership with the American Legion, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, and others held opening ceremonies to send hundreds of motorcyclists on a 1200 mile journey to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The trip is designed to help bring awareness to the well being of our veterans and...
Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
So long, scooters. Bolt Mobility leaves Mobile with few reported incidences, some lingering concerns
Financial difficulties, not safety issues, caused the electric scooter company co-founded by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to abruptly leave Mobile last week. But city officials hope another company will enter the market, and again bring the rental e-scooters, or even electric bicycles, to downtown Mobile. “Its unfortunate Bolt was...
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
Mobile fire station receives mattress donations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Sleep Center in Mobile and Tempur-Pedic teamed up to help give on-call fire-rescue workers a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Center delivered 30 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the fire station on Airport Boulevard near the airport on Friday. This was the second time the company...
Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
Pollman’s shut down by health department due to roach infestation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close a month ago by the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the agency, there was a roach infestation and unsanitary conditions. A July 21 Facebook post from Pollman’s said they were closing due to...
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
