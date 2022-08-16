ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, KY

foxlexington.com

Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

The ‘Big Brown Truck Pull’ for Special Olympics of Kentucky takes place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dozens of people put their strength to the test on Saturday. Teams of 15 took turns pulling a UPS 18-wheeler cargo truck. The teams had to pull the truck a distance of 12 feet and the team to pull it the fastest won some pretty neat trophies in the categories of men’s, women’s, co-ed, youth’s, and pee-wee divisions.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Aug. 19: Home Team Play of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the three plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Aug. 22 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Madison Southern High School, Bourbon County High School, and Paris High School.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky blanks Ball State to open up 2022-23 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hadley Williams opened up the scoring for Kentucky on the 2022 season less than 17 minutes into the match against Ball State. Kentucky jumped out front, and never looked back, shutting out Ball State 3-0 on Thursday night. The first win of the season...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Tyrese Maxey holds basketball camp in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tyrese Maxey was the star on Kentucky’s 2020 basketball team that had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himself, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and company could have made some noise in the NCAA tournament, a thought that still haunts Big Blue Nation.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Eastern Kentucky flood relief charity game cancelled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Midwest Charity Classic, scheduled for August 27th at Frederick Douglass High School, won’t go on as planned after organizers cancelled the event on Thursday. Top players from all across the country were set to come to Lexington to raise money for eastern...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woodland Christian Church brings back art market

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from the annual art fair at Woodland Park, another art market continued it’s annual tradition. The Woodland Christian Church brought back it’s Kentucky Art Market on the church grounds. Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists. All...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city has reached an agreement with a utility company over the company’s policy of razing trees throughout the city to make way for power lines. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities Company announced a joint resolution in...
LEXINGTON, KY

