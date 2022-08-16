Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating after man attacked on his own property
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man said he was attacked by another man while on his own property in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Watch the report in the video player above. Seth McClarey said the two men came to their door to ask his...
beavercountyradio.com
Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Shooting Suspect at Large
Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Published August 20, 2022 3:30 P.M. (Center Township, PA) The Center Township Police Department released a statement that they responded to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Estates Saturday. Two people were said to be shot. The suspect is said to be a black male driving a white Dodge mini van, and was reported to have travelled to the Pittsburgh area. Authorities in Pittsburgh were notified. Center Township police still say to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood overnight. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW. According to Pittsburgh police, the man was hit in the 1400 block of Centre Avenue...
Police called to reported shooting in McKeesport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called to a reported shooting in McKeesport on Thursday.Law enforcement was called to Union Avenue around 10 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police are investigating.
92-year-old man killed, another man seriously injured in Butler County car crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Clay Township. According to the Pennsylvania state police, the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. around 1115 W Sunbury Road (State Route 308) on Friday. Police said a Hyundai Santa...
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 people struck by vehicle in Beaver County; woman facing aggravated assault charges
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Three people were struck by a vehicle and a woman is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after an incident in Beaver County. Police said they were alerted to multiple people hit by a vehicle in the city of Beaver Falls on Third Avenue and 13th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Family and supporters of a missing 18-year-old come together to find hope in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — 18-year-old Dorian Serrano went missing in Clairton just over two months ago. His family wants the public to know they are not giving up hope. Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, Allegheny County police said. The family came together in prayer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne man found shot inside vehicle in McKeesport dies
Authorities have identified a man who died after being found shot late Thursday in McKeesport. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Maricco Randolph, 32, of Duquesne. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Versailles Avenue, where they found multiple shell casings.
Pittsburgh police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Zamaire Poole was found safe. Police made the announcement at around 9:13 p.m. Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy. Zamaire Poole was last seen at 6 p.m. on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. Poole is 4 feet tall and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man found shot in Penn Hills, shooting believed to have begun in Pittsburgh
A man was taken to a hospital after being shot twice Wednesday afternoon in an incident that started in Pittsburgh and continued into Penn Hills, according to Allegheny County Police. Officers were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. for a shooting along the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue in Penn Hills.
Man, 32, dies after being found shot inside car in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is dead following a shooting in McKeesport Thursday night. McKeesport police were notified of a shooting in the 600 block of Versailles Avenue around 10 p.m. First responders found multiple shell casings when they arrived at the same. A short time later, an officer...
Police searching for suspect and vehicle in carjacking case
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a carjacking in the 400 block of Shady Avenue. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, they were informed a car was taken at gunpoint in the area between Sellers Street and Howe Street. No injuries were reported in the incident. Police have said they're looking for a 2009 maroon Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate reading FMZ-4144. Anyone who sees the vehicle is being asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
Officer hospitalized, man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
Pittsburgh police searching for vehicle after armed carjacking in Shadyside
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a vehicle after an armed carjacking on Wednesday night. Police were called to the 400 block of Shady Avenue at 8:15 p.m. According to a release, a vehicle was taken at gunpoint in the area between Sellers and Howe streets. Police are...
Pa. man to spend at least 20 years in prison after killing brother, brother’s girlfriend
A western Pa. man pleaded guilty this week to killing his brother and his brother’s girlfriend and was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge. 62-year-old Timothy Gumm shot Christopher Gumm, 55, and Sally Sines, 47, in February 2021 at the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Acme man already in jail after one police chase accused of fleeing stop in New Stanton as well
State police believe they’ve identified a man who fled a New Stanton traffic stop in June and he is accused of leading troopers on two separate chases on Interstate 70 within 24 hours, according to court papers. Seth G. Klingensmith, 26, of Acme, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of...
