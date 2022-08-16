ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Shooting Suspect at Large

Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Published August 20, 2022 3:30 P.M. (Center Township, PA) The Center Township Police Department released a statement that they responded to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Estates Saturday. Two people were said to be shot. The suspect is said to be a black male driving a white Dodge mini van, and was reported to have travelled to the Pittsburgh area. Authorities in Pittsburgh were notified. Center Township police still say to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Larimer, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#City Police#Violent Crime
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne man found shot inside vehicle in McKeesport dies

Authorities have identified a man who died after being found shot late Thursday in McKeesport. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is Maricco Randolph, 32, of Duquesne. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Versailles Avenue, where they found multiple shell casings.
MCKEESPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for suspect and vehicle in carjacking case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a carjacking in the 400 block of Shady Avenue. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, they were informed a car was taken at gunpoint in the area between Sellers Street and Howe Street. No injuries were reported in the incident. Police have said they're looking for a 2009 maroon Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate reading FMZ-4144. Anyone who sees the vehicle is being asked to call police at 412-323-7800. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy