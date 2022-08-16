ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIS-TV

California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WESTMINSTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman represents SC in Ms. Wheelchair USA competition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One woman is representing the Upstate in the Ms. Wheelchair USA competitio. 22-year-old Tatianna Davis, an English and Spanish teacher at Christian School, was born with a rare bone disorder. Davis, who is also pursuing her masters degree in education, has broken more than 110...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Nicholtown rideshare program offers a lift, at lower-cost

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not Uber and it’s not Lyft, but there’s a new rideshare program in Greenville. It’s called Carolina RIDES+. The non-profit launched their pilot program in the Nicholtown neighborhood offering low-cost rides to people who need it most. “People that are...
GREENVILLE, SC
cn2.com

Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg school district increases safety with armed guards

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the top priorities for school this year is safety. In the upstate- we’ve seen districts enact new bag policies, funding for more resource officers and even add the new technology. But one school district in Spartanburg is going one step further. They...
SPARTANBURG, SC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Months long investigation leads to arrest of vape shop thief, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for several Upstate burglaries after a months-long investigation. Deputies said the robberies stem back from early June when John Edgar Okdie used to break a lock on the Powdersville Tobacco and Vapor store along Highway 153, and stole money from the business.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man pleads guilty to DUI in deadly Spartanburg County crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who was drunk when he hit another driver head-on in 2019 pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Friday. Ryan Severa crossed the center line on Highway 221 on Aug. 26, 2019 and hit 66-year-old Glen Calvert Perkins. Perkins was killed...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation

LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

