WIS-TV
California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges by South Carolina state grand jury
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who already faces numerous charges ranging from financial crime to murder, has been indicted for even more by a South Carolina grand jury. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday that a state grand jury had issued new indictments against...
Two Spartanburg County men sentenced to prison
Two Spartanburg County men were sentenced to prison Friday in unrelated cases. 37 year old, Darren Grissom of Mayo, was sentenced to 25 years for charges stemming from the shooting death of his father in July of last year.
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
Three from the Upstate indicted for healthcare fraud
Three Upstate residents are among eight people accused of taking part in an alleged scheme to violate Medicare and Medicaid anti-kickback laws. The indictments were returned by a federal grand jury in Tennessee
Woman who committed suicide at Upstate Mcdonald's identified
The identity of the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville McDonald’s has been revealed. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as, 24 year old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, Georgia.
FOX Carolina
Woman represents SC in Ms. Wheelchair USA competition
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One woman is representing the Upstate in the Ms. Wheelchair USA competitio. 22-year-old Tatianna Davis, an English and Spanish teacher at Christian School, was born with a rare bone disorder. Davis, who is also pursuing her masters degree in education, has broken more than 110...
FOX Carolina
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors
Seven of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Invigo arrived at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville on Friday. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. 8th grader Ayden Chappell shows off his skills after winning the youth bluegrass banjo competition at the 86th annual Old Fiddler's Convention. Strangers...
FOX Carolina
Nicholtown rideshare program offers a lift, at lower-cost
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not Uber and it’s not Lyft, but there’s a new rideshare program in Greenville. It’s called Carolina RIDES+. The non-profit launched their pilot program in the Nicholtown neighborhood offering low-cost rides to people who need it most. “People that are...
WYFF4.com
Upstate addiction recovery program eyes major expansion in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate addiction recovery group is nearing a major expansion, allowing it to more than double the number of people it currently helps. Evans Training Center, a faith-based program for men in recovery, is preparing to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot facility off Highway 29 in Wellford.
cn2.com
Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg school district increases safety with armed guards
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the top priorities for school this year is safety. In the upstate- we’ve seen districts enact new bag policies, funding for more resource officers and even add the new technology. But one school district in Spartanburg is going one step further. They...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
FOX Carolina
Months long investigation leads to arrest of vape shop thief, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for several Upstate burglaries after a months-long investigation. Deputies said the robberies stem back from early June when John Edgar Okdie used to break a lock on the Powdersville Tobacco and Vapor store along Highway 153, and stole money from the business.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for woman accused of breaking into Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a business on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Carmen Opal Rumfelt, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering,...
FOX Carolina
Man pleads guilty to DUI in deadly Spartanburg County crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who was drunk when he hit another driver head-on in 2019 pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Friday. Ryan Severa crossed the center line on Highway 221 on Aug. 26, 2019 and hit 66-year-old Glen Calvert Perkins. Perkins was killed...
Spartanburg School District 6 provides child care for employees
Spartanburg County School District 6 provides child care for its employees.
Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation
LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said. Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
