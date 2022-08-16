Corral suffered a foot injury during Friday's preseason loss in New England, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting out the Panthers' second exhibition, P.J. Walker and Corral split the workload at quarterback. Walker handled the first and third quarters, while Corral got the second and was expected to take the fourth before limping off the field and getting ruled out in the waning minutes of the contest. Overall, Corral completed nine of 15 passes for 58 yards and recorded three carries for six yards before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could impact his ability to be available for the team's third preseason outing next Friday against the Bills.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO