Texans cut LB Tae Davis, FB Andy Janovich
In addition to releasing Davis, Houston is cutting fullback Andy Janovich, per a team announcement. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March. A sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016, Janovich earned himself a three-year extension in Denver in 2019 but was traded to the Browns during the subsequent offseason.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Signing with Ravens
Robinson is signing with the Ravens, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Robinson was surprisingly released by the Raiders on Tuesday, but he has found a new team just three days later. The former Chiefs wideout has a better chance to secure a prominent role in a Baltimore receiving corps that lacks established options behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kevin Kassis: Four catches in loss
Kassis caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Kassis took the field in the third quarter and caught four short passes from quarterback Jacob Eason. An undrafted rookie out of Montana State, Kassis is a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he's making a strong case for the practice squad.
CBS Sports
Giants' Blake Martinez: Returns to practice
Martinez (undisclosed) participated in practice Friday and appears in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Martinez missed New York's first preseason contest against New England last Thursday and also sat out multiple practices to begin this week....
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Dealing with knee bruise
Smith suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Smith got banged up on a scramble in the first quarter and was spotted with a bag of ice on his knees afterward. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith could have returned to action if necessary, but with Drew Lock (illness) also sidelined there was no need for the Seahawks to risk further loss to their quarterback depth chart. Prior to leaving the exhibition contest, Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones: Leads scoring drive Friday
Jones completed four of eight passes for 61 yards and gained seven yards on his only carry in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. The second-year quarterback handled the first three possessions for the Patriots before calling it a night, and while Jones didn't post noteworthy numbers, he did lead the offense on an 81-yard drive that culminated in a Ty Montgomery TD plunge. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so Jones will likely see a little more action to prepare for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern where Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Lacking chemistry with Smith
Fant caught his only target for minus-3 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Fant's only touch came in the second quarter, as he wasn't heavily involved despite seeing substantially more playing time than starting wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (one series each). Seattle was shut out in the first half with Geno Smith (knee) under center the entire time, which could open the door for Fant's former Broncos teammate Drew Lock to push for the starting quarterback job if he can recover from COVID-19 in time to face the Cowboys in the Aug. 26 preseason finale.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Ineffective in preseason matchup
Eason completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for one yard. Eason struggled to get much rolling on offense in his first action of the preseason, as he averaged four yards per pass attempt and completed less than half of his passes. Both Geno Smith (knee) and Drew Lock (COVID-19) are battling ailments right now, but as long as both are cleared before Week 1, Eason is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
CBS Sports
How Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension could get increased, plus Tom Brady's return date still a mystery
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The best thing about writing a newsletter is that you can write it from any city, and today, I'm writing it from Chicago, where I'll be spending the weekend for my brother's bachelor party. If you're in the area and you see me stumbling around this weekend, be sure to say hi.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Matt Corral: Sustains foot injury Friday
Corral suffered a foot injury during Friday's preseason loss in New England, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting out the Panthers' second exhibition, P.J. Walker and Corral split the workload at quarterback. Walker handled the first and third quarters, while Corral got the second and was expected to take the fourth before limping off the field and getting ruled out in the waning minutes of the contest. Overall, Corral completed nine of 15 passes for 58 yards and recorded three carries for six yards before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could impact his ability to be available for the team's third preseason outing next Friday against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Unlikely to play
Kamara and fellow running back Mark Ingram aren't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against Green Bay, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports. The Saints figure to rest most key players, including their top two running backs, both of whom sat out the preseason opener. The real competition is behind Kamara and Ingram for the No. 3 spot -- a role that often came down to special teams under former head coach Sean Payton.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Injures oblique in practice
Wirfs sustained an oblique injury during joint workouts with the Titans on Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Wirfs has had a rocky couple weeks on the health front, as the right tackle was forced to miss time earlier in August with cramps. The 23-year-old's oblique strain Thursday caused the standout left tackle to be sidelined for the remainder of the joint practice session. There's not yet an indication of how long Wirfs will remain sidelined.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Targeted deep by Mahomes
Moore didn't catch his only target in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington and added a one-yard punt return. Patrick Mahomes looked for Moore deep twice over the team's first two drives. Neither pass connected, though one of the plays was nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Moore's usage alongside the Chiefs' star quarterback is a promising sign regarding the rookie second-round pick's role, even if his chemistry with Mahomes still is developing at this point.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
