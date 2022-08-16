Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Racist imagery prompts call for Lawrence County school board member's resignation
Shanon Terry is also chair of the county's Republican Party and said he posted the image by accident and apologized. NAACP wants Lawrence County GOP chairman to leave school board after Facebook post with KKK imagery. The Lawrence County chapter of the NAACP plans a rally Friday demanding an elected...
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
WKRG
MDHS hires firm to move forward in case to recover TANF funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received approval from the Mississippi State Personnel Board to proceed with hiring the Jones Walker law firm to move forward with civil litigation filed on behalf of the agency in May 2022 to recover TANF funds from 38 parties named as defendants in the pending lawsuit.
‘I don’t speak English,’ Alabama magistrate tells reporter asking about gun arrest
An Alabama magistrate replied “I don’t speak English” when a reporter questioned him Tuesday during his court appearance on a menacing charged stemming from him allegedly pulling a gun on a man in a police parking lot. Huntsville Magistrate Daniel Todd Cranor also reportedly said the media...
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
VIDEO: Off-duty Alabama officer hit by car in his front yard
Newly-released footage shows an off-duty Decatur police officer being hit by a car in his own front yard.
WKRG
Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
WAFF
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said. According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.
WAFF
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
WAFF
Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
WAAY-TV
'I don't speak English': Arrested Huntsville magistrate responds to new WAAY 31 questions
A Huntsville magistrate was set to appear as the defendant in a bench trial Tuesday after allegedly pulling a gun on someone in the parking lot of the city's police department in June. Two hours before the trial was supposed to begin, prosecutors asked the judge for a delay. WAAY...
Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Morgan County authorities release cause of death in Taylor Haynes case
Morgan County authorities have released a preliminary cause of death in the case of a woman whose body was discovered last week. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office say preliminary results of an investigation has determined that Taylor Renae Haynes, 25, died of suicide. The finding...
Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
