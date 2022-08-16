Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localmemphis.com
'Live like a Champion': historic Black pharmacist reflects on most important life lessons on his 92nd birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In his early 90s legendary Black pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion is still wearing his white coat. He has been serving Memphians since 1957. In February we honored the doctor as he received the Arthur S. Holmon Lifetime Achievement Award and today he’s celebrating his 92nd birthday.
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
localmemphis.com
'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday. Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J. President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the...
24hip-hop.com
TTK Tenboi: An Emerging Hip Hop Star Out Of Memphis
TTK Tenboi, an artist out of Memphis, Tennessee, is known for his energetic, passionate performances and has quickly become a rising star in the Florida music scene. He is well known in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, and Missouri—and he’s also growing a fan base internationally. His most recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, one of Elvis’ best friends was interviewed along with the firefighter who photographed that momentous week in Memphis history. In 1977, Raymond Chiozza was a fresh-faced recruit with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), just 21...
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
localmemphis.com
Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
localmemphis.com
Celebrate Memphis: How Whitehaven High’s principal is helping students reach for the stars
At Whitehaven High School, it's family first. And at the head of family is Dr. Vincent Hunter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Family celebrates memory of pregnant woman killed 2 years ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keierra McNeil was pregnant when she was violently murdered by her ex-boyfriend, according to police. On Saturday, her family came together to remember her and other families who have lost children. Amid the deep sorrow of the family’s experience, Saturday, they gathered at the home of...
localmemphis.com
'The ER chose me' | How two healthcare workers found their calling
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great Resignation isn't just for young people. Two current caregivers proved this to be true after they both left positions they held for long periods of time. Why would they do this? They both heard a calling to be in one specific field. Audrey Mills...
actionnews5.com
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
actionnews5.com
2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6-year-old Horn Lake boy goes viral for back-to-school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Talk about being excited to go back to school. Six-year-old Preston Jones of Horn Lake has gone viral. He was so happy for the first day of school at Horn Lake Elementary he had to dance. But, it was a video of Preston on TikTok which really brought the spotlight to the Mississippi native.
‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
localmemphis.com
'The Baker's Corner' caters to gluten-free health needs
HERNANDO, Miss — One Hernando-based bakery is trying to change people's perceptions of what gluten-free desserts taste like. Leslie King is the owner of "The Baker's Corner," a dedicated gluten-free bakery located just north of The Square in Hernando. "I knew that there was a need out there," King...
New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
One hurt in South Memphis shooting
The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) was called to the 1400 block of Waldorf after a shooting in South Memphis. According to MFD, a woman was taken to Regional One from the location. No other details have been released. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in...
Comments / 0