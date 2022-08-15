ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Millions of people in Midwest to experience 'extreme heat belt' by 2053: Report

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YR7Hc_0hIShG2n00
Bloomberg via Getty Images/FILE

NEW YORK — Millions of Americans are at risk of experiencing an "extreme heat belt" that would affect parts of the Midwest over the next three decades, according to a new report from the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation.

By 2053, 1,023 counties, an area home to more than 107 million Americans and covers a quarter of U.S. land, are expected to see the heat index, or the feels-like temperature, surpass 125 degrees Fahrenheit at least one day a year, according to the report, which was released Monday.

According to the First Street Foundation's study, those high temperatures, considered extremely dangerous by the National Weather Service, are expected to affect 8 million Americans this year and increase 13 times over 30 years.

The "extreme heat belt" extends from Texas' northern border and Louisiana north through Iowa, Indiana and Illinois, the report shows.

Other parts of the country are expected to see hotter temperatures, harming people living in areas not used to excessive heat, the report found.

"This reality suggests that a 10% temperature increase in Maine can be as dangerous as a 10% increase in Texas, even as the absolute temperature increase in Texas is much higher," researchers wrote in the report.

The researchers cited the changing condition in the environment that's leading to higher temperatures and more humid conditions.

"When everyone thinks of this extreme summer we [are having], this is probably one of the best summers over the next 30 years," Matthew Eby, founder and CEO of the First Street Foundation, told ABC News. "It's going to get much worse."

Extreme temperatures can cause health issues, from fatigue to life-threatening problems such as heat strokes.

Scientists have said that prolonged heat waves result from climate change, particularly in different countries at the same time, as was the case last month in parts of the continental U.S. and Europe.

Jason Smerdon, a climate scientist for the Columbia Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in New York, told ABC News last month that extreme heat is a "basic consequence of climate change."

"While each heat wave itself is different and has individual dynamics behind it, the probability of these events is a direct consequence of the warming planet," Smerdon said.

The First Street Foundation is a Brooklyn, New York-based nonprofit research and technology group that quantifies climate risks.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Massive atlas moth spotted for first time in US, officials say

SEATTLE — Entomologists want Washington state residents to look out for an invasive flying insect – and considering its size, it would be hard to miss. According to KIRO-TV, a University of Washington professor spotted an atlas moth in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue last month. The massive moths are among the world’s largest, with wingspans reaching nearly 10 inches, experts said.
SEATTLE, WA
102.5 The Bone

Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
NEBRASKA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Invasive crayfish found in Texas pond

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Researchers have collected invasive crayfish from the pond of an apartment complex in Texas, marking the first time the large crustaceans have been collected in the state and only the second time they’ve been detected in the wild nationwide, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Brooklyn, IA
State
Indiana State
City
Brooklyn, IL
State
Texas State
City
Brooklyn, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
City
Iowa, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Extreme Heat#Midwest#Americans#First Street Foundation
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
102.5 The Bone

Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
BRAINTREE, MA
New Jersey Globe

Gannett layoffs include five South Jersey journalists

Five Gannett journalists from South Jersey have been laid off as part of national corporate cutbacks after the newspaper chain lost $54 million during the second quarter of this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Carly Romalino, who has covered South Jersey for the Courier Post for sixteen years,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy