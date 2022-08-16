Southeast MI water main break may last 2 weeks
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break.
The Great Lakes Water Authority says a week is needed for repairs and a second week for water quality testing.
The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which is the largest in the GLWA system.
A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system.
Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available.
