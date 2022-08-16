Read full article on original website
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
Former Superstar Might Have Just Made WWE Return on SmackDown
During a rather action-packed WWE SmackDown, the Viking Raiders celebrated their latest wins over The New Day by holding a Viking Funeral for them, which had them burning New Day's t-shirt and a box of Booty-Os. The funeral would have been noteworthy in and of itself, but one particular aspect of it has become the most talked about topic. During the Viking Funeral, a mysterious figure is seen ever so briefly and their back is turned the whole time, but many have taken to social media to say that the figure is actually Sarah Rowe, aka Sarah Logan, and if so it would be the latest in a series of WWE returns. You can find the full video and judge for yourself in the post below.
WWE Makes Major Change to Tonight's SmackDown Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Match
Tonight's WWE SmackDown has received a bit of a shakeup, as Shawn Michaels has revealed a new team will be stepping into tonight's Women's Tag Team Title Tournament match. The match was originally going to include Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs Natalya and Sonya Deville, but now that's changed, and stepping in for Stark and Lyons is none other than Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The match will take place during SmackDown's 1200th episode, and you can check out the official announcement post below.
Two AEW Stars Frustrated After This Week's Squash Match on Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite was loaded with big moments, including Kenny Omega's return and CM Punk's back and forth with Jon Moxley. It also featured a rather quick match between The Varsity Blondes and The Gunn Club, and it would be the Gunn Club that would defeat the Varsity Blondes without Brian Pillman Jr even getting a chance to tag in. Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison expressed some frustration with how the match played out and their overall spot on the roster right now on Twitter through several retweets.
WWE's Kevin Owens and Riddle Surprise Sami Zayn in Amazing Moment After SmackDown Goes Off Air
The Montreal crowd was spectacular during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, heightening several big moments throughout the night, and that included the outstanding Fatal 5-Way match to decide the challenger to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match included Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin, but there was no question Zayn's hometown crowd was rooting for him to win, as the pops were massive anytime it looked like he would win. Zayn, unfortunately, didn't win, but he got a fun surprise at the end of the night after SmackDown went off air from his longtime friend Kevin Owens, and you can watch the video courtesy of @AmandaCaliber below.
WWE Clash at the Castle: Oddsmakers Pick a New Favorite in Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Main Event
WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sept. 3 will see Drew McIntyre challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite Reigns' run as champion eclipsing 700 days, the oddsmakers at BetOnline actually gave both "The Tribal Chief" and "The Scottish Warrior" equal odds of winning the main event when the initial bettings odds were published. However, since then news of McIntyre dealing with a back injury resulting in him getting pulled from live events has been made public. As a result, Reigns is once again favorited to win the match, with Thursday's odds placing him at -150 to McIntyre's +110.
WWE's New Trademark Might Be Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky's New Faction Name
It seems like we might finally have the official name for Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai's new faction, which debuted earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam. This is courtesy of WWE's newest trademark filing, though it also seems to have been referenced by Dakota Kai on social media as well. The filing from WWE (via Fightful) is for Damage CTRL, and it applies to wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers through broadcast media, TV, Radio, and the internet. Kai also referenced Damage Control in a recent tweet, so this could very well be their official WWE name moving forward.
WWE's Alexa Bliss Teases Version She's 'Dying to Get To', Feels 'Boring' on TV
Alexa Bliss will be teaming up with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka at Clash at the Castle as they look to take down Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky, and while Bliss is looking forward to teaming up in the ring, she isn't as thrilled about the current version of her character on WWE TV. In a new interview with the MackMania Podcast, Bliss revealed she feels the current version of her character on TV right now is "boring", but she also teased that there is a version of her character that she is "dying to get to", and hopes to bring that to TV down the line.
AEW Champion Joins Ice Cube, Nelly, and More in Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game
Celebrities from all corners of entertainment are about to converge on the court for Monster Energy's BIG3 celebrity basketball game, and that includes stars from the world of All Elite Wrestling. BIG3 revealed the lineup for the big game, which has Ice Cube and Clyde Drexler coaching the two teams. Rob Gronkowski will captain Ice Cube's team while Nelly will captain Drexler's team. While we are not sure which team he is on, AEW's Miro is also going to be part of the celebrity game, and it should be fun seeing The Redeemer hit the court.
