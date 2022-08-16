ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Ford, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 19

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDY MICHELLE SANCHEZ, 40, MANHATTAN, Aggravated endangering a child; Reckless situation to child <18; Battery, Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm; Bond $2,500. HIGINIO M...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 9#K9 Unit#Nw Topeka Boulevard
WIBW

Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSNT News

Residential robbery leads to police pursuit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a residential robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac. The call came into shawnee county dispatch shortly before 3:45 a.m. according to authorities. The suspect fled led to a pursuit, according to police.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the police department activity report. A...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Toddler in Kansas City dies with drugs in system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a home strewn with apparent drugs and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors announced Thursday. Michaela Chism, 36, was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, who...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy