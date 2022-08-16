Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.
WIBW
Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
WIBW
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
Riley County Arrest Report August 19
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDY MICHELLE SANCHEZ, 40, MANHATTAN, Aggravated endangering a child; Reckless situation to child <18; Battery, Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm; Bond $2,500. HIGINIO M...
KCPD investigating life-threatening crash near 17th Street
Officers were called to the area in regard to a one-vehicle collision. A white Yamaha Raptor was found flipped over in the median.
Chase in Bonner Springs ends in crash, suspect still at large
The suspect is still at large and believed to be in the area of K-7 and Kansas Avenue.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after deliberately crashing stolen truck into federal marshals
A Missouri man who injured two United States deputy marshals by crashing into them while attempting to flee in a stolen truck was sentenced in federal court for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement officers. Ray E. Clevenger, 47, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police investigate after online sale turns into an armed robbery
LENEXA, Kan (KCTV) --- Lenexa police are investigating after a Facebook Marketplace sale went wrong in the area of College and Pflumm on Saturday afternoon. Police reported out to an armed robbery call at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim of the crime was selling a pair of shoes....
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac shortly before 3:45 a.m Friday Aug. 19. When officers arrived the suspected vehicle involved fleed and a pursuit began. No suspects are currently in custody.
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
Residential robbery leads to police pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officers are investigating a residential robbery in the 2100 block of SW Potomac. The call came into shawnee county dispatch shortly before 3:45 a.m. according to authorities. The suspect fled led to a pursuit, according to police.
Corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the police department activity report. A...
Police: Toddler in Kansas City dies with drugs in system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a home strewn with apparent drugs and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors announced Thursday. Michaela Chism, 36, was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, who...
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
kttn.com
Shooting in Clinton County leaves one person dead, suspect charged with murder
One person is dead and another is in custody in connection with an investigation of a shooting in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday evening, received a 911 call from a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence, outside Turney.
Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
WIBW
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
