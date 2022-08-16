Read full article on original website
The Unlikely Way Bobby Flay Just Beat Ryan Reynolds
Bobby Flay and Ryan Reynolds may have more in common than you think. They both dropped out of school and worked as busboys, for example. Bobby Flay left high school at age 17 because he "had no interest in schoolwork," and began busing tables in a restaurant where his dad was a part-owner (via The Wall Street Journal). Ryan Reynolds made it through high school (or as they call it in Canada, secondary school), but dropped out of college after a few months to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting at age 19 (via The Canadian Encyclopedia). As a young actor trying to make it in Hollywood, the "Deadpool" star worked odd jobs, including as a busboy.
Instagram Is Applauding Cat Cora's Son's Cooking Accomplishment
Cat Cora is a trailblazer in the culinary space, becoming the first female Iron Chef in 2005 and finding a path to success in a male-dominated industry (via Cora's official website). Although the fact that her family was in the restaurant business may have helped along the way, she had to fight to get a seat at the table at every step along the way. "When I went to France [early in my career], I got 10 rejection letters in a row saying, 'We don't allow females in our kitchen,' and that was only a little over 20 years ago," the celebrity chef told Money.
Duff Goldman's Alice In Wonderland Cake Is Turning Heads
Duff Goldman has us feeling late for a very important date with his latest cake creation. He has created some amazing cakes over the years. The celebrity cake that he is most proud of took the form of R2-D2 as an homage to the droid's "Star Wars" creator. Fans might admire the Harry Potter-themed cake that came complete with lights and fog (via Food Network) or the interesting cakes he had at his wedding, which included a meaty creation made with meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma, and mashed potatoes, per People. The former "Ace of Cakes" host knows presentation is everything, and his cakes definitely deliver. Maybe that's why he was selected to make President Obama's 2013 inauguration cake, which per the Baltimore Sun, was six tiers of patriotic imagery and confection, fit for the leader of the United States.
How Rachael Ray Gives A Major Upgrade To Pigs In A Blanket
Everyone knows what pigs in a blanket is, right? This tiny appetizer — made by cutting up a hot dog, wrapping it in canned biscuit or croissant dough, and then baking it until done — is easy-to-make, affordable, and a clear winner with kids and many adults. They're popular at potlucks and parties and have been for a while.
Michael Symon Weighed In On A Huge Debate About Cooking Shows
This week in the Wall Street Journal, sports columnist Jason Gay declared that Hulu's "The Bear" is "the best sports show on TV." With the exception of a Blackhawks jersey that hangs behind the counter and a few references to pro baseball player Minnie Minoso, the show is not about sports in the traditional sense. Rather, it's about Carmy, a brilliant-yet-tortured Michelin-trained hot chef who leaves his fancy New York kitchen to take over his deceased brother's chaotic Chicago sandwich joint.
Why Bobby Flay Doesn't Care About Authenticity At His Restaurants
It's a running joke on "Beat Bobby Flay" that the celebrity chef can't go an episode without using some form of chili pepper. And Flay has immersed himself in several types of cuisine over the years. Southwestern food was the first stop on the Flay train. The "Throwdown" star brought the Southwestern flavors he learned working under restaurateur Jonathan Waxman to his first restaurant Mesa Grill, which opened in 1991 in New York City, per Insider. A few years later, Flay opened BOLO, which celebrated Spanish flavors, per Flay's official website.
How Duff Goldman Gets His Pie Crumbles Just Right
Duff Goldman knows a lot about cakes. The "Ace of Cakes" host has practically built his entire reputation on his sweet and imaginative creations. Ask Goldman what celeb cake he is most proud of and you will quickly learn it was inspired by a "Star Wars" character, although we think his Harry Potter-themed cake, which had over 120 LED lights and a smoke machine, is a close runner-up. But cakes aren't the only dessert he has a penchant for. When the holidays roll around, the celebrity baker may just give you a lesson on the virtues of the sour cream Dutch cranberry pie from Hoosier Mama Pie Co. in Chicago, Illinois, which he considers one of his favorite Thanksgiving desserts (via Instagram).
Giada De Laurentiis' Aperol Spritz Is Giving Instagram Serious Summer Vibes
If people are calling summer 2022 the "Summer of Spritz" (and we think they should), calling in Giada De Laurentiis as a consultant would be step number one in the right direction. De Laurentiis is as Italian(-American) as they come; her Italian-inspired culinary empire — like Rome itself — was not built in a day, but rather over years of TikTok pasta challenges, television programs, trial-and-error in the finicky restaurant biz, and too many popular pasta recipes to count.
Giada De Laurentiis Has A Pro Tip For Zesting A Lemon
When it comes to the most versatile foods in your kitchen, lemon is one of the that reigns supreme. Not only does this vibrant citrus look pretty darn aesthetic in a fruit bowl, but it also tastes good in both sweet and savory dishes alike. Whether you are whipping up a batch of tangy muffins or a bright pasta or simply want to add some flavor to your water, there are so many things you can do with lemons. Plus, each part of the lemon serves a different purpose, from the juice to the zest to the meat of the fruit itself. According to Our Everyday Life, lemon juice adds a full-bodied and acidic flavor to your recipe, whereas lemon zest is more potent, but not as acidic.
The Unexpected Place Gordon Ramsay Gets His Olive Oil
Chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has been on television screens around the world for ages now, lending his culinary expertise to cooking competition shows such as "MasterChef," bringing his knowledge in to help save failing restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares," and much more. He's even traveled around the world on "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," learning the culinary tips and tricks specific to certain countries or regions (per IMDb).
The Key Ingredient That Fuels Ree Drummond's Family Dinners
If you're a regular in the kitchen, whipping up quick family favorites every night, there's a strong chance you're familiar with Ree Drummond. Not only has the popular chef written countless accessible cookbooks, but she's also hosted cozy at-home Food Network cooking show "The Pioneer Woman" since 2011 (via IMDb).
Fast Mexican Black Beans Recipe
Whether you're looking for a full meal or side dish, beans — any type of beans – are always the answer. The tasty morsels are protein-packed and ready to take on just about any flavor profile. They're most delicious, of course, when you take a savory approach, and even better when you throw in a little spice. That's exactly the approach that recipe developer Catherine Brookes took with her quick Mexican-style black beans recipe. She describes the end result as being "smoky and spicy with a hint of garlic and tomato."
Why Stephen Colbert Was Outraged By A Study About Processed Foods
Fans know Stephen Colbert from his funny yet informing quips on "The Colbert Report." And in 2022, the comedian continues to bring viewers lots of laughs in his seventh year of hosting "The Late Show" on CBS. Colbert is a man of many talents, including his witty political commentary and sharp acting skills. One thing is for sure, though: The man has no qualms about sharing his opinions.
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Ree Drummond's Egg ASMR
Some say that eggs make the best pets because of how quiet they are. Full of nutrition and probably more highly recommended as a source of selenium than your average pet (according to Healthline), the humble egg is often overlooked by those in the market for a new domestic pal, who opt instead for the larger, louder (and possibly overrated) dog or cat. Granted, goldfish are widely known as quiet pets; but between feeding and tank cleaning, the silent swimmers require far more maintenance than even the fanciest of egg, putting the egg right back in the number one spot for pet-lovers seeking a quiet companion.
Why A GBBO Favorite Wanted To Bake Fans 'Confession Cakes'
On August 3, Crystelle Pereira, a finalist from "The Great British Bake Off" Season 12, took on a baking challenge of a different kind. The baker partnered with Dark Maltesers, a chocolate malt candy popular in the U.K., for a pop-up at Hummingbird Bakery in South Kensington, London. At the pop-up, Pereira presented customers with free — that's right, free — "confession cakes."
You Can Now Dress Like The Pioneer Woman's Kitchen
Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking and country life. Drummond hosts her own cooking show, showcasing her favorite meals to make for her large family. When she's not cooking on TV, she can be found helping to develop recipes and cultivate merchandise for her very own store, The Mercantile.
What Robert Irvine Wants To Change About Restaurant: Impossible
"Restaurant: Impossible" has endured impossibly over the years, closing in on the finish of its 20th season (per IMDb). Given the volume of all those hundreds of episodes, it's understandable if the show's main character, Robert Irvine, would notice a thing or two about the show that he would like to change. It seems that is indeed the case, and Irvine expounded on one such aspect he would modify if he could.
