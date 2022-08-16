This September, Carly Rae Jepsen is coming to New York City for her upcoming ‘The So Nice Tour’ with special guest Empress of. Carly Rae Jepsen is a singer-songwriter from British Columbia. In 2007, she competed in the reality singing competition Canadian Idol and won third place. The following year, she released her debut album ‘Tug of War.’ In 2012, she gained mainstream success with her No. 1 hit single “Call Me Maybe.” Since then, she went on to release more music, and star on Broadway as Cinderella. Her sixth studio album is set to release this October, and she will be embarking on her fourth tour starting next month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO