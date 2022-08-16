ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Heidecker at The Bell House on August 26th

Next week, singer and comedian Tim Heidecker is coming to Brooklyn for his North American tour. Tim Heidecker is an actor, comedian, and singer from Allentown, Pennsylvania. He partnered with Davin Wood for an album titled ‘Starting From Nowhere’ in 2011. They then released a second album titled ‘Some Things Never Stay the Same’ in 2013. In 2016, he released a solo album titled ‘In Glendale’ in 2016. He released his sixth album titled ‘High School’ in June of this year.
BROOKLYN, NY
Carly Rae Jepsen at Radio City Music Hall on September 28th

This September, Carly Rae Jepsen is coming to New York City for her upcoming ‘The So Nice Tour’ with special guest Empress of. Carly Rae Jepsen is a singer-songwriter from British Columbia. In 2007, she competed in the reality singing competition Canadian Idol and won third place. The following year, she released her debut album ‘Tug of War.’ In 2012, she gained mainstream success with her No. 1 hit single “Call Me Maybe.” Since then, she went on to release more music, and star on Broadway as Cinderella. Her sixth studio album is set to release this October, and she will be embarking on her fourth tour starting next month.
