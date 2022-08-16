Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Kingsport Times-News
Property tax hike helping retain, recruit Kingsport city employees
KINGSPORT — A 12-cent property tax increase passed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is helping the city recruit and retain employees. Just a few months ago, the city had a historic number of job openings at 65.
Kingsport Times-News
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Sullivan County to spend $2.6 million on Kingsport Justice Center renovation, expansion
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County commissioners voted to spend more than $2 million to help with the renovation and expansion of the Justice Center in Kingsport. The county voted to give $2.6 million toward the modernization and expansion of the building at the corner of Shelby and Market streets. The county’s money will go […]
Kingsport Times-News
Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive
ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Closing City Jail
Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.
Kingsport Times-News
BTES named a TVA EnergyRight Top Performer
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 when it comes to helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and...
Johnson City Press
Overall crime has gone down in Kingsport, records show
The overall incidents of crime has decreased drastically over the last three years, with a small uptick in incidents reported last year, crime statistics show. In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime, but that fell by 10.5% the next year, records show. By 2021, there was an uptick of 1.5% because of an increase of 900 more cases than the previous year.
Kingsport Times-News
Federal help available for victims of Wise flash flood
WHITESBURG, KY. — While Wise County was not included in a federal disaster declaration after late July’s flash flooding, other federal aid is available for affected residents and small businesses. James Accurso, spokesperson for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said on Thursday that two low-interest loan programs can...
Santa Train will continue with drive-thru format as event enters 80th year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Citing supply chain and staffing issues, CSX announced Friday that this year’s Santa Train will continue to take place with a drive-thru toy distribution format rather than running a physical train. This will mark the third year without Santa Claus riding the rails of Appalachia and tossing out toys along the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Commission rejects pay-to-stay proposal
BLOUNTVILLE — Pay-to-stay won’t be coming to inmates in the Sullivan County Jail. At least not for now. The Sullivan County Commission rejected a proposal to request that county judiciary invoke a $35-per-day room-and-board charge to inmates in the jail. As amended, it would only have applied to inmates once they were convicted and sentenced.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Aug. 22-28)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
Kingsport Times-News
Purchase of equipment for former North High added to Kingsport BOE agenda
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education will hold a called meeting with an amended agenda involving the former Sullivan North High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., third floor, downtown Kingsport. The originally...
Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified
UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board tweaks director qualifications, reviews auction, discusses spending COVID money
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools. In addition, the board had a more than...
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested after Saturday night machete attack in Erwin
A woman is injured and a man has been charged with attempted first degree murder following a machete attack in Erwin Saturday night. According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Madison Street where they witnessed the suspect, Steve Silvers, leaving the home in possession of a purse and heard a woman yelling for help from inside the residence.
